JBG SMITH Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results 11/02/2021 | 04:17pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and reported its financial results. Additional information regarding our results of operations, properties and tenants can be found in our Third Quarter 2021 Investor Package and Investor Presentation, which are posted in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.jbgsmith.com. We encourage investors to consider the information presented here with the information in those documents. Third Quarter 2021 Highlights For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net income attributable to common shareholders of $0.00 per diluted share, Funds From Operations ("FFO") attributable to common shareholders of $0.27 per diluted share and Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO") attributable to common shareholders of $0.32 per diluted share. in millions, except per share amounts Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Amount Per Diluted Share Amount Per Diluted Share Net income (loss) $ 0.9 $ 0.00 $ (22.8) $ (0.18) FFO $ 36.0 $ 0.27 $ 32.4 $ 0.24 Core FFO $ 42.5 $ 0.32 $ 40.2 $ 0.30 Note: All the above are attributable to common shareholders. Annualized Net Operating Income ("NOI") for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $324.0 million, compared to $330.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, at our share.

Same Store Net Operating Income ("SSNOI") at our share remained unchanged year-over-year at $72.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. SSNOI was positively impacted by a decrease in uncollectable operating lease receivables and rent deferrals, which was offset by lower occupancy in our commercial portfolio, and lower rents and higher concessions for certain of our multifamily assets.

SSNOI at our share decreased 3.3% year-over-year to $223.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. We believe the decrease in SSNOI for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was substantially attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, which commenced at the end of the first quarter of 2020, including (i) higher concessions and lower rents in our multifamily portfolio and (ii) lower occupancy and a decline in parking revenue in our commercial portfolio. These declines were partially offset by a decrease in cleaning expenses across our commercial portfolio.

NOI for our operating portfolio increased 12.6% year-over-year to $81.5 million, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 6.7% year-over-year to $69.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. We believe our financial results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to be in the short-term given the pandemic’s impact on certain income streams. Although parking revenue increased during the three months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the prior quarter, parking revenue in our commercial portfolio was approximately 60% of pre-pandemic levels of approximately $30 million annually. SSNOI for our multifamily portfolio remained depressed compared to Q3 2020. However, we continued to see an improvement in fundamentals, with the in-service portfolio increasing to 95.1% leased and asking rents fully recovered, ending the quarter 2.0% above March 2020 rents. Though asking rents have recovered, in-place rents remain approximately 9.0% below asking rents. We expect in-place rents to increase as leases roll over the next year.

Operating Portfolio The operating commercial portfolio was 84.9% leased and 82.6% occupied as of September 30, 2021, compared to 85.9% and 84.4% as of June 30, 2021, at our share.

The operating multifamily portfolio was 92.9% leased and 90.2% occupied as of September 30, 2021, compared to 91.6% and 86.3% as of June 30, 2021, at our share.

Executed approximately 126,000 square feet of office leases at our share during the three months ended September 30, 2021, comprising approximately 33,000 square feet of first-generation leases and approximately 93,000 square feet of second-generation leases, which generated a 3.2% rental rate increase on a GAAP basis and a 0.3% rental rate decrease on a cash basis.

Executed approximately 1.2 million square feet of office leases at our share during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, comprising approximately 174,000 square feet of first-generation leases and approximately 1.0 million square feet of second-generation leases, which generated a 3.7% rental rate increase on a GAAP basis and a 0.2% rental rate increase on a cash basis. Development Portfolio Under-Construction As of September 30, 2021, we had one multifamily asset under construction consisting of 808 units at our share. Near-Term Development Pipeline As of September 30, 2021, we had 11 near-term development pipeline assets consisting of 5.0 million square feet of estimated potential development density at our share. Future Development Pipeline As of September 30, 2021, we had 25 future development pipeline assets consisting of 11.6 million square feet of estimated potential development density at our share, including the 2.1 million square feet held for sale to Amazon.com, Inc. ("Amazon"). Third-Party Asset Management and Real Estate Services Business For the three months ended September 30, 2021, revenue from third-party real estate services, including reimbursements, was $25.8 million. Excluding reimbursements and service revenue from our interests in consolidated and unconsolidated real estate ventures, revenue from our third-party asset management and real estate services business was $13.4 million, primarily driven by $6.4 million of property and asset management fees, $4.0 million of development fees, $1.8 million of leasing fees and $1.1 million of other service revenue. Balance Sheet As of September 30, 2021, our total enterprise value was approximately $6.4 billion, comprising 142.8 million common shares and units valued at $4.2 billion, and debt (net of premium / (discount) and deferred financing costs) at our share of $2.4 billion, less cash and cash equivalents at our share of $213.6 million.

As of September 30, 2021, we had $194.3 million of cash and cash equivalents ($213.6 million of cash and cash equivalents at our share), and $998.6 million of capacity under our credit facility.

Net debt to annualized Adjusted EBITDA at our share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 7.9x and our net debt / total enterprise value was 34.3% as of September 30, 2021. Investing and Financing Activities As previously announced, in July, we entered into a mortgage loan with a principal balance of $85.0 million, collateralized by 1225 S. Clark Street. The mortgage loan has a seven-year term and an interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.60% per annum.

In September 2021, we recognized a gain of $23.1 million from the sale of 500 L'Enfant Plaza by an unconsolidated real estate venture.

We have agreed, subject to customary closing conditions, to acquire The Batley, a 432-unit multifamily asset in the Union Market submarket of Washington, DC, for a purchase price of approximately $205 million. We expect the acquisition to close in 2021. The building was 90.7% occupied as of September 30, 2021. We intend to use The Batley as a replacement property in a like-kind exchange for the expected proceeds from the sale of Pen Place to Amazon, which is expected to close during Q2 2022.

In the third quarter we repurchased and retired 2.3 million common shares for $68.9 million, an average purchase price of $29.73 per share. Dividends On October 27, 2021, our Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share, payable on November 24, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021. About JBG SMITH JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH’s holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon’s new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech’s under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus is located. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.1 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 16.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Consequently, the future results of JBG SMITH Properties ("JBG SMITH", the "Company", "we", "us", "our" or similar terms) may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximate", "hypothetical", "potential", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans", "would", "may" or similar expressions in this earnings release. One of the most significant factors that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from our forward-looking statements is the adverse effect of the current pandemic of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, and the ensuing economic turmoil on the Company, our financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, performance, our tenants, the real estate market, and the global economy and financial markets. The extent to which COVID-19 continues to impact us and our tenants depends on future developments, many of which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence. These developments include: the continued severity, duration, transmission rate and geographic spread of COVID-19 in the United States, the speed of the vaccine distribution, the effectiveness and willingness of people to take COVID-19 vaccines, the duration of associated immunity and vaccine efficacy against variants of COVID-19, the extent and effectiveness of other containment measures taken, and the response of the overall economy, the financial markets and the population, particularly in areas in which we operate, once the current containment measures are lifted and whether the residential market in the Washington, DC area and any of our properties will be materially impacted by the various moratoriums on residential evictions, among others. Moreover, investors are cautioned to interpret many of the risks identified under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as being heightened as a result of the ongoing and numerous adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We also note the following forward-looking statements: the impact of COVID-19 and the ensuing economic turmoil on our Company, NOI, SSNOI, net asset value, share price, occupancy rates, revenue from our multifamily and commercial portfolios, operating costs, deferrals of rent, uncollectable operating lease receivables, parking revenue, and burn-off of rent abatement; the impact of disruptions to the credit and capital markets on our ability to access capital, including refinancing maturing debt; changes to the amount and manner in which tenants use space; whether we incur additional costs or make additional concessions or offer other incentives to existing or prospective tenants to reconfigure space; whether the Washington, DC area will be more resilient than other parts of the country in any recession resulting from COVID-19; our annual dividend per share and dividend yield; annualized NOI; whether in the case of our under-construction and near-term development pipeline assets, estimated square feet, estimated number of units and in the case of our future development pipeline assets, estimated potential development density are accurate; expected key Amazon transaction terms and timeframes for closing any Amazon transactions not yet closed; planned infrastructure and educational improvements related to Amazon's additional headquarters and the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus; the economic impact, job growth, expansion of public transportation and related demand for multifamily and commercial properties of Amazon's additional headquarters on the DC area and National Landing and the speed with which such impact occurs and Amazon’s plans for accelerated hiring and in-person work requirements; the impact of our role as the exclusive developer, property manager and retail leasing agent in connection with Amazon's new headquarters; our development plans related to Amazon's additional headquarters; whether any of our tenants succeed in obtaining government assistance under the CARES Act and other programs and use any resulting proceeds to make lease payments owed to us; whether we can access agency debt secured by our currently unencumbered multifamily assets timely, on reasonable terms or at all; whether the acquisition of The Batley will close on time or at all and whether our contemplated like-kind exchange for the sale of Pen Place will occur; and whether the allocation of capital to our share repurchase plan has any impact on our share price. Many of the factors that will determine the outcome of these and our other forward-looking statements are beyond our ability to control or predict. These factors include, among others: adverse economic conditions in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, including in relation to COVID-19, the timing of and costs associated with development and property improvements, financing commitments, and general competitive factors. For further discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and the Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or any person acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in this section. We do not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof. Pro Rata Information We present certain financial information and metrics in this release "at JBG SMITH Share," which refers to our ownership percentage of consolidated and unconsolidated assets in real estate ventures (collectively, "real estate ventures") as applied to these financial measures and metrics. Financial information "at JBG SMITH Share" is calculated on an asset-by-asset basis by applying our percentage economic interest to each applicable line item of that asset's financial information. "At JBG SMITH Share" information, which we also refer to as being "at share," "our pro rata share" or "our share," is not, and is not intended to be, a presentation in accordance with GAAP. Given that a substantial portion of our assets are held through real estate ventures, we believe this form of presentation, which presents our economic interests in the partially owned entities, provides investors valuable information regarding a significant component of our portfolio, its composition, performance and capitalization. We do not control the unconsolidated real estate ventures and do not have a legal claim to our co-venturers' share of assets, liabilities, revenue and expenses. The operating agreements of the unconsolidated real estate ventures generally allow each co-venturer to receive cash distributions to the extent there is available cash from operations. The amount of cash each investor receives is based upon specific provisions of each operating agreement and varies depending on certain factors including the amount of capital contributed by each investor and whether any investors are entitled to preferential distributions. With respect to any such third-party arrangement, we would not be in a position to exercise sole decision-making authority regarding the property, real estate venture or other entity, and may, under certain circumstances, be exposed to economic risks not present were a third-party not involved. We and our respective co-venturers may each have the right to trigger a buy-sell or forced sale arrangement, which could cause us to sell our interest, or acquire our co-venturers' interests, or to sell the underlying asset, either on unfavorable terms or at a time when we otherwise would not have initiated such a transaction. Our real estate ventures may be subject to debt, and the repayment or refinancing of such debt may require equity capital calls. To the extent our co-venturers do not meet their obligations to us or our real estate ventures or they act inconsistent with the interests of the real estate venture, we may be adversely affected. Because of these limitations, the non-GAAP "at JBG SMITH Share" financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial statements as reported under GAAP. Non-GAAP Financial Measures This release includes non-GAAP financial measures. For these measures, we have provided an explanation of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated and why JBG SMITH's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding JBG SMITH's financial condition and results of operations. Reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in this earnings release. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition to "at share" financial information, the following non-GAAP measures are included in this release: Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA for Real Estate ("EBITDAre") and "Adjusted EBITDA" are non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and EBITDAre are used by management as supplemental operating performance measures, which we believe help investors and lenders meaningfully evaluate and compare our operating performance from period-to-period by removing from our operating results the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest charges from our outstanding debt and the impact of our interest rate swaps) and certain non-cash expenses (primarily depreciation and amortization on our assets). EBITDAre is computed in accordance with the definition established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines EBITDAre as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, gains and losses on sales of real estate and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, including our share of such adjustments of unconsolidated real estate ventures. These supplemental measures may help investors and lenders understand our ability to incur and service debt and to make capital expenditures. EBITDA and EBITDAre are not substitutes for net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDAre adjusted for items we believe are not representative of ongoing operating results, such as Transaction and Other Costs, impairment write-downs of right-of-use assets associated with leases in which we are a lessee, gain (loss) on the extinguishment of debt, earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures, lease liability adjustments and share-based compensation expense related to the Formation Transaction and special equity awards. We believe that adjusting such items not considered part of our comparable operations, provides a meaningful measure to evaluate and compare our performance from period-to-period. Because EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, we use EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP financial measures. Additionally, we believe that users of these measures should consider EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA in conjunction with net income (loss) and other GAAP measures in understanding our operating results. Funds from Operations ("FFO"), "Core FFO" and Funds Available for Distribution ("FAD") are non-GAAP financial measures. FFO is computed in accordance with the definition established by NAREIT in the NAREIT FFO White Paper - 2018 Restatement. NAREIT defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding depreciation and amortization related to real estate, gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets, gains and losses from change in control and impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity, including our share of such adjustments for unconsolidated real estate ventures. Core FFO represents FFO adjusted to exclude items (net of tax) which we believe are not representative of ongoing operating results, such as Transaction and Other Costs, impairment write-downs of right-of-use assets associated with leases in which we are a lessee, gains (or losses) on extinguishment of debt, earnings (losses) and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate ventures, share-based compensation expense related to the Formation Transaction and special equity awards, lease liability adjustments, amortization of the management contracts intangible and the mark-to-market of derivative instruments. FAD represents Core FFO less recurring tenant improvements, leasing commissions and other capital expenditures, net deferred rent activity, third-party lease liability assumption payments, recurring share-based compensation expense, accretion of acquired below-market leases, net of amortization of acquired above-market leases, amortization of debt issuance costs and other non-cash income and charges. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure that management believes provides useful information as it relates to our ability to fund dividends. We believe FFO, Core FFO and FAD are meaningful non‑GAAP financial measures useful in comparing our levered operating performance from period-to-period and as compared to similar real estate companies because these non‑GAAP measures exclude real estate depreciation and amortization expense and other non-comparable income and expenses, which implicitly assumes that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time rather than fluctuating based on market conditions. FFO, Core FFO and FAD do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP) as a performance measure or cash flow as a liquidity measure. FFO, Core FFO and FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. "Net Debt" is a non-GAAP financial measurement. Net Debt represents our total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness less cash and cash equivalents at our share. Net Debt is an important component in the calculations of Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt / total enterprise value. We believe that Net Debt is a meaningful non-GAAP financial measure useful to investors because we review Net Debt as part of the management of our overall financial flexibility, capital structure and leverage. We may utilize a considerable portion of our cash and cash equivalents at any given time for purposes other than debt reduction. In addition, cash and cash equivalents at our share may not be solely controlled by us. The deduction of cash and cash equivalents at our share from consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness in the calculation of Net Debt, therefore, should not be understood to mean that it is available exclusively for debt reduction at any given time. Net Operating Income ("NOI") and "Annualized NOI" are non-GAAP financial measures management uses to assess a segment's performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders. We use NOI internally as a performance measure and believe NOI provides useful information to investors regarding our financial condition and results of operations because it reflects only property related revenue (which includes base rent, tenant reimbursements and other operating revenue, net of Free Rent and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities) less operating expenses and ground rent, if applicable. NOI also excludes deferred rent, related party management fees, interest expense, and certain other non-cash adjustments, including the accretion of acquired below-market leases and the amortization of acquired above-market leases and below-market ground lease intangibles. Management uses NOI as a supplemental performance measure of our assets and believes it provides useful information to investors because it reflects only those revenue and expense items that are incurred at the asset level, excluding non-cash items. In addition, NOI is considered by many in the real estate industry to be a useful starting point for determining the value of a real estate asset or group of assets. However, because NOI excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our assets that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our assets, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact the financial performance of our assets, the utility of NOI as a measure of the operating performance of our assets is limited. NOI presented by us may not be comparable to NOI reported by other REITs that define these measures differently. We believe to facilitate a clear understanding of our operating results, NOI should be examined in conjunction with net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as presented in our financial statements. NOI should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders as an indication of our performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity or our ability to make distributions. Annualized NOI, for all assets except Crystal City Marriott, represents NOI for the three months ended September 30, 2021 multiplied by four. Due to seasonality in the hospitality business, Annualized NOI for Crystal City Marriott represents the trailing 12‑month NOI as of September 30, 2021. Management believes Annualized NOI provides useful information in understanding our financial performance over a 12‑month period, however, investors and other users are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to our calculation of Annualized NOI. Actual NOI for any 12‑month period will depend on a number of factors beyond our ability to control or predict, including general capital markets and economic conditions, any bankruptcy, insolvency, default or other failure to pay rent by one or more of our tenants and the destruction of one or more of our assets due to terrorist attack, natural disaster or other casualty, among others. We do not undertake any obligation to update our calculation to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this earnings release. There can be no assurance that the Annualized NOI shown will reflect our actual results of operations over any 12‑month period. "Non-Same Store" refers to all operating assets excluded from the same store pool. "Same Store" refers to the pool of assets that were in-service for the entirety of both periods being compared, which excludes assets for which significant redevelopment, renovation, or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared. Definitions “First-generation” is a lease on space that had been vacant for at least nine months or a lease on newly delivered space. "Formation Transaction" refers collectively to the spin-off on July 17, 2017 of substantially all of the assets and liabilities of Vornado Realty Trust's Washington, DC segment, which operated as Vornado / Charles E. Smith, and the acquisition of the management business and certain assets and liabilities of The JBG Companies. "Future Development Pipeline" refers to assets that are development opportunities on which we do not intend to commence construction within the next three years where we (i) own land or control the land through a ground lease or (ii) are under a long-term conditional contract to purchase, or enter into, a leasehold interest with respect to land. "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. "In-Service" refers to commercial or multifamily assets that are at or above 90% leased or have been operating and collecting rent for more than 12 months as of September 30, 2021. "JBG Legacy Funds" refers to the legacy funds formerly organized by The JBG Companies. "Near-Term Development Pipeline" refers to select assets that have the potential to commence construction over the next three years, subject to receipt of full entitlements, completion of design and market conditions. "Second-Generation" is a lease on space that had been vacant for less than nine months. "Transaction and Other Costs" include demolition costs, integration and severance costs, pursuit costs related to other completed, potential and pursued transactions, as well as other expenses. "Under-Construction" refers to assets that were under construction during the three months ended September 30, 2021. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) in thousands September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Real estate, at cost: Land and improvements $ 1,358,299 $ 1,391,472 Buildings and improvements 4,368,477 4,341,103 Construction in progress, including land 299,359 268,056 6,026,135 6,000,631 Less: accumulated depreciation (1,346,107 ) (1,232,690 ) Real estate, net 4,680,028 4,767,941 Cash and cash equivalents 194,277 225,600 Restricted cash 34,900 37,736 Tenant and other receivables 51,128 55,903 Deferred rent receivable 187,882 170,547 Investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures 486,052 461,369 Other assets, net 300,537 286,575 Assets held for sale 74,174 73,876 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,008,978 $ 6,079,547 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgages payable, net $ 1,674,285 $ 1,593,738 Revolving credit facility — — Unsecured term loans, net 398,493 397,979 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 105,307 103,102 Other liabilities, net 200,204 247,774 Total liabilities 2,378,289 2,342,593 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 526,913 530,748 Total equity 3,103,776 3,206,206 TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 6,008,978 $ 6,079,547 Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUE Property rental $ 125,900 $ 118,680 $ 370,960 $ 354,519 Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements 25,842 26,987 90,694 83,870 Other revenue 5,280 5,368 15,301 15,705 Total revenue 157,022 151,035 476,955 454,094 EXPENSES Depreciation and amortization 56,726 56,481 178,130 157,586 Property operating 40,198 37,572 109,929 105,867 Real estate taxes 18,259 17,354 55,127 53,422 General and administrative: Corporate and other 12,105 11,086 38,475 37,478 Third-party real estate services 25,542 28,207 80,035 86,260 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 3,480 7,133 12,866 25,432 Transaction and other costs 2,951 845 8,911 7,526 Total expenses 159,261 158,678 483,473 473,571 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net 20,503 (965 ) 23,513 (17,142 ) Interest and other income, net 192 — 163 1,021 Interest expense (17,243 ) (16,885 ) (50,312 ) (44,660 ) Gain on sale of real estate — — 11,290 59,477 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (33 ) Total other income (expense) 3,452 (17,850 ) (15,346 ) (1,337 ) INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT 1,213 (25,493 ) (21,864 ) (20,814 ) Income tax (expense) benefit (217 ) 488 (4,527 ) 3,721 NET INCOME (LOSS) 996 (25,005 ) (26,391 ) (17,093 ) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (103 ) 2,212 2,472 445 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — 1,108 — NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 893 $ (22,793 ) $ (22,811 ) $ (16,648 ) EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC AND DILUTED $ 0.00 $ (0.18 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.14 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC AND DILUTED 131,351 133,620 131,456 133,924 Note: For complete financial statements, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA Net income (loss) $ 996 $ (25,005 ) $ (26,391 ) $ (17,093 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 56,726 56,481 178,130 157,586 Interest expense 17,243 16,885 50,312 44,660 Income tax expense (benefit) 217 (488 ) 4,527 (3,721 ) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 10,147 9,987 30,892 31,516 EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests (54 ) (4 ) 976 (7 ) EBITDA $ 85,275 $ 57,856 $ 238,446 $ 212,941 Gain on sale of real estate — — (11,290 ) (59,477 ) (Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated real estate assets (23,137 ) — (28,326 ) 2,952 Impairment of investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures (1) 1,380 — 1,380 6,522 EBITDAre $ 63,518 $ 57,856 $ 200,210 $ 162,938 Transaction and other costs (2) 2,951 845 7,803 7,526 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 33 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 3,480 7,133 12,866 25,432 Losses and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (280 ) (436 ) (702 ) (307 ) Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 130 — 170 1,465 Adjusted EBITDA $ 69,799 $ 65,398 $ 220,347 $ 197,087 Net Debt to Annualized Adjusted EBITDA (3) 7.9 x 7.7 x 7.5 x 7.6 x September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) Consolidated indebtedness (4) $ 2,063,426 $ 2,081,456 Unconsolidated indebtedness (4) 362,698 393,398 Total consolidated and unconsolidated indebtedness 2,426,124 2,474,854 Less: cash and cash equivalents 213,612 465,532 Net Debt (at JBG SMITH Share) $ 2,212,512 $ 2,009,322 Note: All EBITDA measures as shown above are attributable to common limited partnership units ("OP Units"). (1) Related to decreases in the value of the underlying assets. (2) Includes demolition costs, integration and severance costs, pursuit costs related to other completed, potential and pursued transactions, as well as other expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, excludes $1.1 million of transaction costs attributable to noncontrolling interests. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes a charitable commitment of $4.0 million to the Washington Housing Conservancy, a non-profit that acquires and owns affordable workforce housing in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. (3) Calculated using the Net Debt below. Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA is annualized by multiplying by four. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is annualized by multiplying by 1.33. (4) Net of premium/discount and deferred financing costs. FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 FFO and Core FFO Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 893 $ (22,793 ) $ (22,811 ) $ (16,648 ) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 103 (2,212 ) (2,472 ) (445 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — (1,108 ) — Net income (loss) 996 (25,005 ) (26,391 ) (17,093 ) Gain on sale of real estate — — (11,290 ) (59,477 ) (Gain) loss on sale of unconsolidated real estate assets (23,137 ) — (28,326 ) 2,952 Real estate depreciation and amortization 54,547 54,004 171,522 149,590 Impairment of investments in unconsolidated real estate ventures (1) 1,380 — 1,380 6,522 Pro rata share of real estate depreciation and amortization from unconsolidated real estate ventures 7,002 7,350 21,590 21,730 FFO attributable to noncontrolling interests (54 ) (4 ) 976 (7 ) FFO Attributable to OP Units $ 40,734 $ 36,345 $ 129,461 $ 104,217 FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (4,703 ) (3,945 ) (13,242 ) (11,353 ) FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 36,031 $ 32,400 $ 116,219 $ 92,864 FFO attributable to OP Units $ 40,734 $ 36,345 $ 129,461 $ 104,217 Transaction and other costs, net of tax (2) 2,928 798 7,721 7,176 (Gain) loss from mark-to-market on derivative instruments 37 203 (50 ) 173 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 33 Losses and distributions in excess of our investment in unconsolidated real estate venture (280 ) (436 ) (702 ) (307 ) Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 3,480 7,133 12,866 25,432 Amortization of management contracts intangible, net of tax 1,072 1,072 3,217 3,288 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments 112 (55 ) 108 1,848 Core FFO Attributable to OP Units $ 48,083 $ 45,060 $ 152,621 $ 141,860 Core FFO attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests (5,552 ) (4,891 ) (15,612 ) (15,457 ) Core FFO attributable to common shareholders $ 42,531 $ 40,169 $ 137,009 $ 126,403 FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.24 $ 0.88 $ 0.69 Core FFO per common share - diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.30 $ 1.04 $ 0.94 Weighted average shares - diluted (FFO and Core FFO) 131,351 133,880 131,456 134,224 See footnotes under table below. FFO, CORE FFO AND FAD RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) in thousands, except per share data Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 FAD Core FFO attributable to OP Units $ 48,083 $ 45,060 $ 152,621 $ 141,860 Recurring capital expenditures and second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions (3) (12,124 ) (11,395 ) (34,781 ) (34,089 ) Straight-line and other rent adjustments (4) (3,701 ) (4,935 ) (12,554 ) (9,898 ) Third-party lease liability assumption payments (422 ) (784 ) (1,803 ) (3,024 ) Share-based compensation expense 7,805 7,642 24,920 27,129 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,126 829 3,327 2,124 Unconsolidated real estate ventures allocated share of above adjustments (1,478 ) (1,687 ) (4,137 ) (3,880 ) Non-real estate depreciation and amortization 703 1,002 2,180 3,471 FAD available to OP Units (A) $ 39,992 $ 35,732 $ 129,773 $ 123,693 Distributions to common shareholders and unitholders (B) $ 33,688 $ 33,743 $ 102,634 $ 101,724 FAD Payout Ratio (B÷A) (5) 84.2 % 94.4 % 79.1 % 82.2 % Capital Expenditures Maintenance and recurring capital expenditures $ 7,404 $ 3,096 $ 15,706 $ 12,195 Share of maintenance and recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures 265 327 636 836 Second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 3,762 6,779 17,280 19,335 Share of second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures 693 1,193 1,159 1,723 Recurring capital expenditures and second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 12,124 11,395 34,781 34,089 Non-recurring capital expenditures 5,885 4,840 13,073 17,267 Share of non-recurring capital expenditures from unconsolidated real estate ventures 177 54 284 394 First-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions 2,603 4,033 5,141 27,733 Share of first-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions from unconsolidated real estate ventures 93 674 1,484 1,661 Non-recurring capital expenditures 8,758 9,601 19,982 47,055 Total JBG SMITH Share of Capital Expenditures $ 20,882 $ 20,996 $ 54,763 $ 81,144 (1) Related to decreases in the value of the underlying assets. (2) Includes demolition costs, integration and severance costs, pursuit costs related to other completed, potential and pursued transactions, as well as other expenses. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, excludes $1.1 million of transaction costs attributable to noncontrolling interests. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, includes a charitable commitment of $4.0 million to the Washington Housing Conservancy, a non-profit that acquires and owns affordable workforce housing in the Washington, DC metropolitan area (3) Includes amounts, at JBG SMITH Share, related to unconsolidated real estate ventures. (4) Includes straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. (5) The quarterly FAD payout ratio is not necessarily indicative of an amount for the full year due to fluctuation in the timing of capital expenditures, the commencement of new leases and the seasonality of our operations. NOI RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP) (Unaudited) dollars in thousands Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 893 $ (22,793 ) $ (22,811 ) $ (16,648 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization expense 56,726 56,481 178,130 157,586 General and administrative expense: Corporate and other 12,105 11,086 38,475 37,478 Third-party real estate services 25,542 28,207 80,035 86,260 Share-based compensation related to Formation Transaction and special equity awards 3,480 7,133 12,866 25,432 Transaction and other costs 2,951 845 8,911 7,526 Interest expense 17,243 16,885 50,312 44,660 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — 33 Income tax expense (benefit) 217 (488 ) 4,527 (3,721 ) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 103 (2,212 ) (2,472 ) (445 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — (1,108 ) — Less: Third-party real estate services, including reimbursements revenue 25,842 26,987 90,694 83,870 Other revenue 1,568 2,292 5,658 5,438 Income (loss) from unconsolidated real estate ventures, net 20,503 (965 ) 23,513 (17,142 ) Interest and other income, net 192 — 163 1,021 Gain on sale of real estate — — 11,290 59,477 Consolidated NOI 71,155 66,830 215,547 205,497 NOI attributable to unconsolidated real estate ventures at our share 7,336 7,130 22,951 23,206 Non-cash rent adjustments (1) (3,701 ) (4,934 ) (12,554 ) (9,898 ) Other adjustments (2) 4,683 2,881 14,608 9,236 Total adjustments 8,318 5,077 25,005 22,544 NOI $ 79,473 $ 71,907 $ 240,552 $ 228,041 Less: out-of-service NOI loss (3) (2,019 ) (442 ) (4,638 ) (2,774 ) Operating Portfolio NOI $ 81,492 $ 72,349 $ 245,190 $ 230,815 Non-Same Store NOI (4) 8,777 (388 ) 21,868 (165 ) Same Store NOI (5) $ 72,715 $ 72,737 $ 223,322 $ 230,980 Change in Same Store NOI 0.0 % (3.3 )% Number of properties in Same Store pool 55 55 (1) Adjustment to exclude straight-line rent, above/below market lease amortization and lease incentive amortization. (2) Adjustment to include other revenue and payments associated with assumed lease liabilities related to operating properties and to exclude commercial lease termination revenue and allocated corporate general and administrative expenses to operating properties. (3) Includes the results of our Under-Construction assets, and Near-Term and Future Development Pipelines. (4) Includes the results of properties that were not In-Service for the entirety of both periods being compared and properties for which significant redevelopment, renovation or repositioning occurred during either of the periods being compared. (5) Includes the results of the properties that are owned, operated and In-Service for the entirety of both periods being compared. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006067/en/

© Business Wire 2021 All news about JBG SMITH PROPERTIES 04:25p JBG SMITH PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R.. AQ 04:25p Earnings Flash (JBGS) JBG SMITH Posts Q3 FFO $0.32 MT 04:25p Earnings Flash (JBGS) JBG SMITH Reports Q3 Revenue $157M MT 04:21p JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo.. AQ 04:17p JBG SMITH Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results BU 10/27 JBG Smith Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.225 a Share, Payable Nov. 24 to Shareholders o.. MT 10/27 JBG SMITH Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share BU 10/27 JBG SMITH Declares A Quarterly Dividend, Payable on November 24, 2021 CI 10/18 JBG SMITH : Unveils Revolutionary Dining in the Park Experience Coming to National Landing BU 10/18 JBG SMITH Unveils Revolutionary Dining in the Park Experience Coming to National Landin.. CI Analyst Recommendations on JBG SMITH PROPERTIES 07/12 JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : BMO Capital Starts JBG SMITH Properties at Outperform With $40 Pric.. MT