JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES

(JBGS)
JBG SMITH : Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share

12/16/2020 | 08:33am EST
JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 11, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of December 28, 2020.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon’s new headquarters. JBG SMITH’s portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 498 M - -
Net income 2020 -48,8 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -88,3x
Yield 2020 2,83%
Capitalization 4 211 M 4 211 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 8,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,20x
Nbr of Employees 1 017
Free-Float 96,3%
Technical analysis trends JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 35,00 $
Last Close Price 31,79 $
Spread / Highest target 10,1%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David P. Paul President & Chief Operating Officer
Steven Roth Chairman
Stephen W. Theriot Chief Financial Officer
Robert Stewart Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES-20.31%4 211
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)22.11%63 506
VEREIT, INC.-16.67%42 031
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.11.85%37 523
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.9.98%23 979
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.11%21 421
