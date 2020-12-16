JBG SMITH : Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share. The dividend will be paid on January 11, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of December 28, 2020.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon’s new headquarters. JBG SMITH’s portfolio currently comprises 20.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets, 98% at our share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.1 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201216005125/en/