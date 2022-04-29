Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. JBG SMITH Properties
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBGS   US46590V1008

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES

(JBGS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/29 04:00:02 pm EDT
26.36 USD   -3.16%
04:18pJBG SMITH Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share
BU
04/22JBG SMITH Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/19JBG SMITH Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

JBG SMITH Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share

04/29/2022 | 04:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share. The dividend will be paid on May 27, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of May 13, 2022.

About JBG SMITH
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH’s holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon’s new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech’s planned new $1 billion Innovation Campus is located. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.4 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 16.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
04:18pJBG SMITH Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share
BU
04/22JBG SMITH Releases 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
BU
04/19JBG SMITH Announces Date of First Quarter 2022 Results
BU
04/08Post Brothers Apartments acquired 302,000-square-foot Universal South from JBG SMITH Pr..
CI
04/08Post Brothers Apartments acquired Universal Building North, 1875 Connecticut Ave. NW fr..
CI
03/07JBG SMITH Commences Construction on a Pair of Placemaking Destinations in National Land..
BU
03/07JBG SMITH Properties Commences Construction on a Pair of Placemaking Destinations in Na..
CI
02/22JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22JBG SMITH PROPERTIES MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND R..
AQ
02/22JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : 4Q21 Investor Package
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 534 M - -
Net income 2022 -14,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -247x
Yield 2022 3,31%
Capitalization 3 464 M 3 464 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,49x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,29x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
JBG SMITH Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 27,22 $
Average target price 34,25 $
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David P. Paul President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhumita Moina Banerjee Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Stewart Chairman
George Xanders Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES-5.19%3 464
EQUINIX, INC.-10.57%68 847
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION1.56%43 473
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-14.34%43 127
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.59%31 083
SEGRO PLC-5.26%20 379