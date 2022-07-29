Log in
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES

(JBGS)
07/29/2022
25.44 USD   +1.11%
JBG SMITH Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share

07/29/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per common share. The dividend will be paid on August 26, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of August 12, 2022.

About JBG SMITH
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH’s holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon’s new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech’s $1 billion Innovation Campus is under construction. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 17.9 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 99% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 14.4 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.


All news about JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
04:21pJBG Smith Properties Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.225 a Share, Payable Aug. 26 to..
MT
04:16pJBG SMITH Declares a Quarterly Common Dividend of $0.225 Per Share
BU
07/12JBG SMITH Announces Date of Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
06/21JBG SMITH Named Top Workplace in the Washington Area by the Washington Post
BU
06/06JBG SMITH PROPERTIES : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
06/06JBG Smith Sells Washington DC, Virginia Properties for $344 Million; Board Authorizes I..
MT
06/06JBG SMITH Closes an Additional $344 Million of Capital Recycling, Increases Share Repur..
BU
06/06JBG SMITH Properties announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
CI
06/02HausInvest Global managed by Commerz Real AG acquired 1900 N Street, Washington from Ca..
CI
05/31BMO Capital Downgrades JBG SMITH Properties to Market Perform from Outperform, Lowers P..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 534 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,33 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -839x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 3 108 M 3 108 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,83x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,71x
Nbr of Employees 997
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David P. Paul President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhumita Moina Banerjee Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Stewart Chairman
George Xanders Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES-12.37%3 108
EQUINIX, INC.-15.90%64 745
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION2.72%44 242
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.-22.58%38 989
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-26.80%26 629
W. P. CAREY INC.3.39%16 363