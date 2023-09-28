JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, was presented today with the Leadership Award for Organizational Excellence by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) at their annual Greenbuild Conference.

The Leadership Award for Organizational Excellence is given to outstanding organizations whose vision, leadership, and commitment have significantly advanced the green building industry. JBG SMITH was chosen as one of this year’s honorees for its efforts as a sustainability leader and model in the real estate sector, demonstration of environmental responsibility through maximized operational efficiency, minimized waste, and prioritization of renewable energy. The company has made bold commitments to maintain portfolio-wide carbon neutrality and continues to prioritize and earn LEED certification for its new developments.

“We’re honored to be recognized as a leader in sustainability and green building by the USGBC, an organization so fundamental to the future of the real estate industry and the impact it has on our planet,” said Matt Kelly, JBG SMITH Chief Executive Officer. “Environmental sustainability has been a core part of our business for years, and we strive to lead by example and ensure our strategic plans align with sustainability best practices at all levels.”

The focus for JBG SMITH in the coming years will be on performance achievements across energy, water, waste, and GHG reductions. Added Kim Pexton, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, “The remainder of the decade must be laser-focused on results. This can only be achieved through integration at every level of the organization.”

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately two-thirds of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket’s proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH’s deployment of next-generation public and private 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 15.0 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 98% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

About the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC)

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org.

