JBG SMITH Reports Taxable Composition of 2022 Distributions

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the tax treatment of the Company's 2022 distributions on its common shares. The income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table. JBG SMITH recommends consultation with a tax advisor regarding the federal, state, and local income tax consequences of these distributions.

Common Shares – CUSIP number 46590V100

Distribution Per Share 2022 Tax Treatment Record

Date Payable

Date Total Taxable in

2021 Taxable in

2022 Taxable in

2023 Total

Ordinary

Dividends Qualified

Dividends Total Capital

Gain

Distributions Unrecap.

Section 1250

Gain Section 897

Ordinary Gain Section 897

Capital Gain Section

199A

Dividends Form 1099-DIV Box: 1a 1b1 2a2 2b3 2e 2f 51 12/30/2021 01/14/2022 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.143 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 05/13/2022 05/27/2022 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.143 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 08/12/2022 08/26/2022 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.143 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 11/08/2022 11/22/2022 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.143 $ 0.000 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 12/29/2022 01/12/2023 $ 0.225 $ 0.000 $ 0.100 $ 0.125 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 0.100 $ 0.066 $ 0.000 $ 0.100 $ 0.000 Totals: $ 1.125 $ 0.000 $ 1.000 $ 0.125 $ 0.000 $ 0.000 $ 1.000 $ 0.638 $ 0.000 $ 1.000 $ 0.000

As summarized in the supplemental chart below, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as Total Capital Gain Distributions in Box 2a are from sales of assets that either generated Section 1231 gains or were held for more than 3 years. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests”.

Record

Date Payable

Date Total Capital

Gain

Distributions Section 1231

Gain

Distributions Section 1061

One-Year

Capital Gain

Distributions Section 1061

Three-Year

Capital Gain

Distributions 12/30/2021 01/14/2022 $ 0.225 $ 0.145 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 05/13/2022 05/27/2022 $ 0.225 $ 0.145 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 08/12/2022 08/26/2022 $ 0.225 $ 0.145 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 11/08/2022 11/22/2022 $ 0.225 $ 0.145 $ 0.080 $ 0.080 12/29/2022 01/12/2023 $ 0.100 $ 0.065 $ 0.035 $ 0.035 Totals: $ 1.000 $ 0.645 $ 0.355 $ 0.355

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon's new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech's $1 billion Innovation Campus is under construction. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 15.6 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.8 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

1 These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Total Ordinary Dividends (Box 1a).

2 For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, JBG SMITH is disclosing additional capital gain categories in the supplemental chart.

3 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distributions (Box 2a).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006011/en/