JBG SMITH Reports Taxable Composition of 2022 Distributions

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced the tax treatment of the Company's 2022 distributions on its common shares. The income allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are set forth in the following table. JBG SMITH recommends consultation with a tax advisor regarding the federal, state, and local income tax consequences of these distributions.
Common Shares – CUSIP number 46590V100
|
|
|
Distribution Per Share
|
2022 Tax Treatment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
|
Taxable in
2021
|
Taxable in
2022
|
Taxable in
2023
|
Total
Ordinary
Dividends
|
Qualified
Dividends
|
Total Capital
Gain
Distributions
|
Unrecap.
Section 1250
Gain
|
Section 897
Ordinary Gain
|
Section 897
Capital Gain
|
Section
199A
Dividends
|
Form 1099-DIV Box:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1a
|
1b1
|
2a2
|
2b3
|
2e
|
2f
|
51
|
12/30/2021
|
01/14/2022
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.143
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
05/13/2022
|
05/27/2022
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.143
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
08/12/2022
|
08/26/2022
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.143
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
11/08/2022
|
11/22/2022
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.143
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
12/29/2022
|
01/12/2023
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.100
|
$
|
0.125
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.100
|
$
|
0.066
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.100
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals:
|
$
|
1.125
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
1.000
|
$
|
0.125
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
1.000
|
$
|
0.638
|
$
|
0.000
|
$
|
1.000
|
$
|
0.000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As summarized in the supplemental chart below, for purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, 100% of the distributions reported as Total Capital Gain Distributions in Box 2a are from sales of assets that either generated Section 1231 gains or were held for more than 3 years. Section 1061 is generally applicable to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests”.
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total Capital
Gain
Distributions
|
Section 1231
Gain
Distributions
|
Section 1061
One-Year
Capital Gain
Distributions
|
Section 1061
Three-Year
Capital Gain
Distributions
|
12/30/2021
|
01/14/2022
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.145
|
$
|
0.080
|
$
|
0.080
|
05/13/2022
|
05/27/2022
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.145
|
$
|
0.080
|
$
|
0.080
|
08/12/2022
|
08/26/2022
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.145
|
$
|
0.080
|
$
|
0.080
|
11/08/2022
|
11/22/2022
|
$
|
0.225
|
$
|
0.145
|
$
|
0.080
|
$
|
0.080
|
12/29/2022
|
01/12/2023
|
$
|
0.100
|
$
|
0.065
|
$
|
0.035
|
$
|
0.035
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Totals:
|
$
|
1.000
|
$
|
0.645
|
$
|
0.355
|
$
|
0.355
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
About JBG SMITH
JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon's new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech's $1 billion Innovation Campus is under construction. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 15.6 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.8 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.
1 These amounts are a subset of, and included in, Total Ordinary Dividends (Box 1a).
2 For purposes of Section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, JBG SMITH is disclosing additional capital gain categories in the supplemental chart.
3 Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, Total Capital Gain Distributions (Box 2a).
