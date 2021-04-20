Log in
    JBGS

JBG SMITH PROPERTIES

(JBGS)
  Report
JBG SMITH : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Results

04/20/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today announced that it will report first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on May 4, 2021. The Company’s quarterly investor package, including its earnings release, will be available in the Investor Relations section of its website at investors.jbgsmith.com.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 16.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% at share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 481 M - -
Net income 2021 -107 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -40,2x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 4 254 M 4 254 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 8,85x
Capi. / Sales 2022 8,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 050
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Duration : Period :
JBG SMITH Properties Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBG SMITH PROPERTIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,00 $
Last Close Price 32,36 $
Spread / Highest target 8,16%
Spread / Average Target 5,07%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
W. Matthew Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
David P. Paul President & Chief Operating Officer
Madhumita Moina Banerjee Chief Financial Officer
Steven Roth Chairman
George Xanders Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBG SMITH PROPERTIES3.49%4 254
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)-0.85%64 251
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.5.91%41 538
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-0.92%26 046
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION8.32%25 152
SEGRO PLC4.33%16 475
