JBG SMITH : Welcomes New Senior Vice President as Head of Investor Relations

JBG SMITH (NYSE: JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, is pleased to welcome Barbat Rodgers to the company as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations.

Ms. Rodgers will provide oversight and strategic leadership for the Investor Relations function of the business, reporting to the Chief Financial Officer.

“JBG SMITH has transformed immensely since its formation in 2017, and our IR team has been critical in communicating that evolution to our investors. We are thrilled to welcome Barbat to the team and look forward to her leadership in continuing to engage with our investors,” said Moina Banerjee, CFO of JBG SMITH. “Barbat brings more than a decade of hands-on investment banking, corporate finance and investor relations experience to the company, and I’m confident she will be an integral part of JBG SMITH’s exciting future.”

Ms. Rodgers joins JBG SMITH from Healthpeak Properties (NYSE: PEAK), a healthcare REIT, where she most recently served as Senior Director, Investor Relations. Prior to joining Healthpeak, Ms. Rodgers worked at Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) from 2012 to 2016, where she served in various capacities on the corporate finance team. At the start of her investment banking career, Ms. Rodgers worked at both Citi and Bank of America Securities.

Ms. Rodgers holds a Bachelor of Mathematics from the University of Waterloo and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Wilfrid Laurier University. Upon acceptance of the job, Ms. Rodgers relocated from Orange County, Ca. to Bethesda, Md.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 16.7 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% at share of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 17.6 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

