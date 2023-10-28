JBM Auto Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the automotive business. It manufactures and sell sheet metal components, tools, dies, and molds and buses. It is also an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) as it is engaged in the production of passenger Buses. It operates through three segments: Sheet Metal Components, Assemblies & Sub-assemblies (Component Division), Tool, Dies & Moulds (Tool Room Division), and OEM Division. The Component Division is engaged in the business of manufacturing of automobiles parts for commercial and passenger vehicles. The Tool Room Division is engaged in manufacturing dies for the sheet metal segment or sells dies. The OEM Division includes activities related to development, design, manufacture, assembly, and sale of bus as well as parts, accessories, and maintenance contracts of the same. It offers end-to-end solutions for all business segments, including two wheelers, three wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.