JBM Auto Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 12,310.1 million compared to INR 10,292.4 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 12,388.2 million compared to INR 10,399.8 million a year ago. Net income was INR 442.4 million compared to INR 361.8 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.74 compared to INR 3.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.74 compared to INR 3.06 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was INR 21,772.3 million compared to INR 18,942.7 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 21,888.7 million compared to INR 19,095.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 744.2 million compared to INR 619.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.29 compared to INR 5.26 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 6.29 compared to INR 5.26 a year ago.
October 28, 2023 at 10:02 am EDT
