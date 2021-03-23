JBM Healthcare : CHANGE OF NAME OF COMPLIANCE ADVISER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JBM (HEALTHCARE) LIMITED 健倍苗苗(保健)有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2161

CHANGE OF NAME OF COMPLIANCE ADVISER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of JBM (Healthcare) Limited (the "Company") has been informed that the compliance adviser of the Company, TUS Corporate Finance Limited, has changed its name from TUS Corporate Finance Limited to Pine Peak Corporate Finance Limited in English, and has adopted the Chinese name 高通融資有限公司 with effect from 12 March 2021.

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Sum Kwong Yip, Derek (also as Chairman), Mr. Yim Chun Leung and Mr. Yeung Kwok Chun, Harry as non-executive Directors, Mr. Wong Yat Wai, Patrick (also as Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Chu Ka Wing as executive Directors, and Mr. Chan Kam Chiu, Simon, Mr. Luk Ting Lung, Alan and Mr. Lau Shut Lee, Tony as independent non-executive Directors.