JBM (Healthcare) Limited    2161   KYG1090B1077

JBM (HEALTHCARE) LIMITED

(2161)
JBM Healthcare : CHANGE OF NAME OF COMPLIANCE ADVISER

03/23/2021 | 04:45am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

JBM (HEALTHCARE) LIMITED 健倍苗苗(保健)有限公司

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Stock Code: 2161

CHANGE OF NAME OF COMPLIANCE ADVISER

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of JBM (Healthcare) Limited (the "Company") has been informed that the compliance adviser of the Company, TUS Corporate Finance Limited, has changed its name from TUS Corporate Finance Limited to Pine Peak Corporate Finance Limited in English, and has adopted the Chinese name 高通融資有限公司 with effect from 12 March 2021.

By Order of the Board JBM (Healthcare) Limited

Wong Yat Wai, Patrick

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 23 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Sum Kwong Yip, Derek (also as Chairman), Mr. Yim Chun Leung and Mr. Yeung Kwok Chun, Harry as non-executive Directors, Mr. Wong Yat Wai, Patrick (also as Chief Executive Officer) and Dr. Chu Ka Wing as executive Directors, and Mr. Chan Kam Chiu, Simon, Mr. Luk Ting Lung, Alan and Mr. Lau Shut Lee, Tony as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

JBM (Healthcare) Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 08:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 382 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net income 2020 41,0 M 5,28 M 5,28 M
Net Debt 2020 417 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 269 M 163 M 163 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 19,0%
Chart JBM (HEALTHCARE) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
JBM (Healthcare) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBM (HEALTHCARE) LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Yat Wai Wong Chief Executive Officer & Executive Officer
Kwong Yip Sum Chairman
Man Yee Au Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Kam Chiu Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Ting Lung Luk Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBM (HEALTHCARE) LIMITED0.00%175
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION37.29%13 055
CURALEAF HOLDINGS, INC.31.56%10 870
APHRIA INC.176.48%6 434
BEIJING TONGRENTANG CO., LTD10.63%5 411
CRONOS GROUP INC.43.55%3 715
Categories
