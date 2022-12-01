Brazil livestock breeders may be over-using antibiotics, animal charity says

SAO PAULO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian animal breeders
may be over-using antibiotics, a new report by the World Animal
Protection charity said on Thursday, citing findings from water
tests done in rivers close to industrial livestock farms in the
nation's south.
The evidence, coming from water samples collected in 2021
and detailed for the first time in Brazil, indicate that rivers
close to hog farms in Parana state had a greater diversity of
the so-called antimicrobial resistance genes (ARGs) compared to
water taken from same-river springs.
Brazil is a major supplier of beef, poultry and pork in
world markets, exporting to dozens of countries and China, its
main trade partner.
In the World Animal Protection's new report, it said similar
water tests were conducted in the United States, Canada, Spain,
and Thailand.
"The findings suggest that multidrug-resistant bacteria from
animal husbandry are circulating through the food chain, with
negative implications for human health and the environment," the
charity said in a statement sent to Reuters.
ABPA, which represents Brazilian poultry and pork companies,
did not immediately reply to a comment request.
Scientists have for decades argued that the misuse or
overuse of antibiotics in industrial livestock farming has
contributed to the global spread of super bacteria.
The World Health Organization contends "antimicrobial
resistance is one of the top ten global public health threats
facing humanity."
An estimated 75% of global antibiotic production is used in
livestock farming including chicken and pigs, World Animal
Protection said.
By 2050, 10 million people may die each year from infections
resistant to antibiotic treatment, up from 1.27 million
currently, the charity said.
In the United States, an analysis of pork cuts sold in
supermarkets found 80% of the bacteria isolated from samples
resisted to at least one type of antibiotic, the report said.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by David Gregorio)