Brazil's BNDES raises $370 million in meatpacker JBS shares sale, says executive

The sale took place through a block trade that put shares in JBS on auction during early trading in the Sao Paulo stock exchange. Each share was sold for 37.52 reais, representing a 3% discount from Tuesday's closing price.

The move is part of BNDES strategy to fully divest its stake in the company. In December, the bank sold 70 million shares of the meatpacker.

JBS shares ended 3.88% lower at 37.18 reais, while the broader Bovespa index was 0.3% higher.

($1 = 5.1365 reais)

