Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  JBS S.A.    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 03/23
27.55 BRL   +0.44%
06:41pBrazil's JBS profit bolstered by weak currency, strong Chinese and U.S. markets
RE
05:33pJBS S A  : Cancellation of shares held in treasury
PU
03/23JBS Targets Net-Zero GHG Emissions by 2040
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Brazil's JBS profit bolstered by weak currency, strong Chinese and U.S. markets

03/24/2021 | 06:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, March 24 (Reuters) - Meat processor JBS SA's fourth-quarter profit rose 65% from a year earlier, boosted by strong food sales in China and the United States and a sharp devaluation of Brazil's real currency, the company said in a securities filing on Wednesday.

For full-year 2020 its profit was 4.6 billion reais, 87% of which came in the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter of 2020, when food sales are traditionally strong, JBS registered net revenue of 76 billion reais, a 33% rise from the fourth quarter in 2019, with growth in local currency terms registered across all business units.

For full-year 2020, JBS boosted net revenue by 32% to 270 billion reais. In the same filing, JBS said it plans to pay 1 real per share in dividends in 2021, corresponding to a record 2.5 billion reais.

JBS said in the United States, where the company derives most of its revenue, beef industry fundamentals remained solid, helping overall financial performance.

Even as JBS grappled with production cuts in the first half of the year related to the coronavirus pandemic, cattle availability and consumer demand bolstered U.S. beef operations, it said.

On the other hand, the U.S. pork division, which also suffered production cuts amid the pandemic, had a 5 percentage-point fall in EBITDA margins to 9.1% in the fourth quarter. And as cattle availability remained low in Australia, JBS reported a sharp reduction of its beef production and margins there last year.

China continues as a main sales driver for JBS's operations in both Brazil and the United States. Overall, the Asian country is the destination of 31% of JBS's meat exports which totaled $13.6 billion in 2020.

Last year, JBS accounted for more than 50% of total beef exports to China from the United States. At the same time, revenue from exports to China and Hong Kong from JBS's Brazil beef division rose by 60% in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 5.6274 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo in Sao Paulo Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADLER GROUP S.A. -0.25% 24.36 Delayed Quote.-16.00%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 1.46% 6.637 Delayed Quote.3.55%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.02% 135.8 End-of-day quote.-2.79%
JBS S.A. 0.44% 27.55 End-of-day quote.16.44%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 119.125 End-of-day quote.5.16%
All news about JBS S.A.
06:41pBrazil's JBS profit bolstered by weak currency, strong Chinese and U.S. marke..
RE
05:33pJBS S A  : Cancellation of shares held in treasury
PU
03/23JBS Targets Net-Zero GHG Emissions by 2040
DJ
03/16JBS S A  : Seara debuts in fish and seafood segment
PU
03/16BRF S A  : Brazil's BRF gets nod to export chicken wings to Canada
RE
03/15JBS S A  : makes global commitment to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions ..
PU
03/15JBS S A  : delivers 10 respirators to the State of Rio Grande do Sul
PU
03/15JBS S A  : Tyson Foods, JBS USA meatpacking workers receive COVID-19 vaccines
RE
03/15JBS S A  : USA, Pilgrim's Say About 1/3 Of Workers to Receive Covid Vaccine by E..
DJ
03/11JBS S A  : Seara debuts in fish and seafood segment
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 267 B 47 366 M 47 366 M
Net income 2020 3 763 M 668 M 668 M
Net Debt 2020 46 587 M 8 267 M 8 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 72 195 M 13 008 M 12 811 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,44x
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,77 BRL
Last Close Price 27,52 BRL
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 30,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS S.A.16.44%12 448
TYSON FOODS, INC.13.92%27 931
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.46%26 159
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-12.63%21 212
WH GROUP LIMITED7.08%13 686
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.-4.95%6 395
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ