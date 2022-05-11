Brazil's JBS profits nearly $1 bln in Q1

SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker, made 5.14 billion reais ($999.67 million) in profits in the first quarter, beating analysts expectations of a 4.5 billion real gain in the period, according to an earnings statement on Wednesday.

The company, which derives most of its sales in the United States, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 10 billion reais, up 46.7% from the same year-ago quarter. ($1 = 5.1417 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)