  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  JBS S.A.
  News
  Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  05/11 04:11:10 pm EDT
35.75 BRL   +0.11%
05:44pBrazil's JBS profits nearly $1 bln in Q1
RE
04:54pBrazil's JBS approves share buyback program
RE
05/06AGCO ransomware attack disrupts tractor sales during U.S. planting season
RE
Summary 
Summary

Brazil's JBS profits nearly $1 bln in Q1

05/11/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
SAO PAULO, May 11 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker, made 5.14 billion reais ($999.67 million) in profits in the first quarter, beating analysts expectations of a 4.5 billion real gain in the period, according to an earnings statement on Wednesday.

The company, which derives most of its sales in the United States, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a measure of operating income known as EBITDA, came in at 10 billion reais, up 46.7% from the same year-ago quarter. ($1 = 5.1417 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano and Nayara Figueiredo Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 364 B 71 168 M 71 168 M
Net income 2022 15 157 M 2 966 M 2 966 M
Net Debt 2022 56 462 M 11 048 M 11 048 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,53x
Yield 2022 5,04%
Capitalization 80 162 M 15 685 M 15 685 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 36,1%
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
