Brazil's JBS reports Q4 net profit of 2.35 bln reais

SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the
world's biggest meatpacker, reported a nearly 64% fall in net
profits for the fourth quarter, blaming its U.S. beef operations
and a more challenging scenario for Pilgrim’s Pride, a JBS unit
struggling with an oversupplied global market for chicken meat.
JBS said on Tuesday its net profit came in at 2.35 billion
reais ($448.99 million) in the period, while adjusted earnings
before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was
4.6 billion reais, 65% below the result in the fourth quarter of
2022.
