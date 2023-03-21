Advanced search
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:46 2023-03-21 pm EDT
19.14 BRL   +0.74%
05:25pBrazil's JBS reports Q4 net profit of 2.35 bln reais
RE
03/16Marfrig Shares Rise 10.2%, JBS Up 7.9% on China Swine Fever Reports
DJ
03/14Brazil development bank aims to pay out sums totaling 2% of GDP by 2026
RE
Brazil's JBS reports Q4 net profit of 2.35 bln reais

03/21/2023 | 05:25pm EDT
SAO PAULO, March 21 (Reuters) - JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker, reported a nearly 64% fall in net profits for the fourth quarter, blaming its U.S. beef operations and a more challenging scenario for Pilgrim’s Pride, a JBS unit struggling with an oversupplied global market for chicken meat.

JBS said on Tuesday its net profit came in at 2.35 billion reais ($448.99 million) in the period, while adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 4.6 billion reais, 65% below the result in the fourth quarter of 2022. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.58% 5.6455 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.32% 188.8 End-of-day quote.2.80%
JBS S.A. 0.74% 19.14 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about JBS S.A.
05:25pBrazil's JBS reports Q4 net profit of 2.35 bln reais
RE
03/16Marfrig Shares Rise 10.2%, JBS Up 7.9% on China Swine Fever Reports
DJ
03/14Brazil development bank aims to pay out sums totaling 2% of GDP by 2026
RE
03/02Mad cow case in Brazil dubbed 'atypical' after export bans applied
RE
02/22Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
RE
02/15More South American nations report bird flu cases; Brazil remains free
RE
02/15More South American nations report bird flu cases; Brazil remains free
RE
02/09Pilgrim's Pride underestimated U.S. meat supplies, hurting earnings
RE
02/06JBS Reopens Australia Sheep Unit After $20 Million Investment
DJ
02/01Brazil's JBS says beef consumption to rise in China
RE
Analyst Recommendations on JBS S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 379 B 72 306 M 72 306 M
Net income 2022 14 233 M 2 715 M 2 715 M
Net Debt 2022 73 411 M 14 005 M 14 005 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,01x
Yield 2022 8,49%
Capitalization 42 144 M 8 040 M 8 040 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 37,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,00 BRL
Average target price 36,86 BRL
Spread / Average Target 94,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Michael Koenig Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBS S.A.-13.60%8 033
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-14.91%21 184
TYSON FOODS, INC.-5.91%20 829
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-2.78%12 494
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.64%7 971
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-2.82%5 453