    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-10-21 pm EDT
25.75 BRL   +1.06%
12:16pBrazilian court allows Paper Excellence to conclude acquisition of Eldorado
RE
10/04MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 4 , 2022
MS
10/03LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hogs advance on technical buying, short-covering
RE
Brazilian court allows Paper Excellence to conclude acquisition of Eldorado

10/22/2022 | 12:16pm EDT
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Pulp maker Paper Excellence has obtained a court decision allowing completion of its deal to acquire Brazilian company Eldorado Brasil Celulose from J&F Investimentos, according to documents seen by Reuters.

Judge J.B. Franco de Godoi, at an appeals court, voided a previous court injunction that prevented Paper Excellence from concluding the transfer of ownership of Brazilian pulp maker Eldorado.

Paper Excellence won an arbitration against Eldorado's current controlling shareholder, J&F Investimentos, which also controls meatpacker JBS SA. But J&F went to the courts and obtained an injunction preventing the transfer of 100% of Eldorado shares to Paper Excellence. Now the judge in the appeal has voided the injunction.

Paper Excellence's CEO in Brazil, Claudio Cotrim, said in a statement he will focus now on concluding the deal and operating the factory in the Brazilian state of Mato Grosso do Sul. Paper Excellence will then consider how soon it can build a second unit, with an estimated capital expenditure of 10 billion reais ($1.94 billion).

J&F said it will appeal the latest decision, arguing the arbitration it lost was tainted.

The Eldorado deal has been on hold for five years. It was signed in September 2017 but never concluded due to the parties' disagreement over the closing.

($1 = 5.1609 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer in Sao Paulo; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Tatiana Bautzer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.22% 5.0929 Delayed Quote.-18.77%
JBS S.A. 1.06% 25.75 Delayed Quote.-32.15%
Financials
Sales 2022 379 B 73 041 M 73 041 M
Net income 2022 15 511 M 2 985 M 2 985 M
Net Debt 2022 67 542 M 13 000 M 13 000 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,44x
Yield 2022 6,72%
Capitalization 57 116 M 10 993 M 10 993 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,33x
EV / Sales 2023 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 25,75 BRL
Average target price 50,27 BRL
Spread / Average Target 95,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Michael Koenig Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBS S.A.-32.15%10 993
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-7.87%24 563
TYSON FOODS, INC.-25.29%23 419
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-21.62%11 834
WH GROUP LIMITED-4.50%8 414
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-23.51%5 216