Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/13 01:52:50 pm EDT
37.16 BRL   -0.54%
01:27pCEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing
RE
04/06Brazilian miner Vale agrees to sell manganese, iron ore assets to J&F
RE
04/06Brazil's J&F to acquire Vale's center-west mines for $215 mln -report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing

04/13/2022 | 01:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A visitor uses a crosswalk near the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executives of U.S. meatpackers Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS and National Beef Packing have agreed to testify at a Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price increases for consumers, House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott said on Wednesday.

"It is very important, very vital, and very urgent that we hear the perspectives from the CEOs at these companies and get the full picture of why prices have gone up for consumers and down for ranchers," Scott said in a statement.

"In addition to this panel of CEOs, we will be convening a panel of ranchers to hear what consolidation in the beef industry has done to their bottomlines and viability," he added.

Increased prices and profits for meatpacking companies have threatened to amplify Washington's scrutiny of the U.S. meatpacking industry, as the Biden administration has criticized a lack of competition in the sector.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan in January for new rules to bolster competition and stop "exploitation" in the sector amid concerns that a small group of meat packers was capable of dictating beef, pork and poultry prices, adding to inflation pressures caused by rising labor and transportation costs and by COVID 19-related supply constraints.

In January, the chairman of the House of Representatives subcommittee on economic and consumer policy sent a letter to major U.S. meat processing companies, seeking information on rising prices and profits. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Bernadette Baum)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.23% 0.83057 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.19% 158.05 End-of-day quote.-6.13%
JBS S.A. -0.35% 37.16 Delayed Quote.-1.55%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.04% 140 End-of-day quote.0.18%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 0.62% 93.99 Delayed Quote.7.21%
All news about JBS S.A.
01:27pCEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing
RE
04/06Brazilian miner Vale agrees to sell manganese, iron ore assets to J&F
RE
04/06Brazil's J&F to acquire Vale's center-west mines for $215 mln -report
RE
04/05Brazil increases feedlots use to meet China importing requirements
RE
03/25JBS S A : Conference Call Transcript 4Q21
PU
03/22Brazil's JBS says U.S. domestic and international businesses to remain strong
RE
03/22TRANSCRIPT : JBS S.A., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2022
CI
03/22JBS S.A. : Annual results
CO
03/21JBS S A : 2021 Management Report and Financial Statements
PU
03/21Brazil's JBS earns $1.31 bln in Q4, above analysts expectations
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JBS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 361 B 77 402 M 77 402 M
Net income 2022 14 554 M 3 117 M 3 117 M
Net Debt 2022 59 029 M 12 643 M 12 643 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,86x
Yield 2022 4,79%
Capitalization 83 866 M 17 963 M 17 963 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 37,36 BRL
Average target price 54,12 BRL
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBS S.A.-1.55%17 963
TYSON FOODS, INC.7.21%33 869
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION8.81%29 065
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-8.40%15 846
WH GROUP LIMITED5.52%8 448
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-6.17%6 407