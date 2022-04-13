CEOs of four large U.S. meatpackers to testify in Congressional hearing

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - The chief executives of
U.S. meatpackers Cargill, Tyson Foods, JBS
and National Beef Packing have agreed to testify at a
Congressional hearing discussing cattle markets and price
increases for consumers, House Agriculture Committee Chairman
David Scott said on Wednesday.
"It is very important, very vital, and very urgent that we
hear the perspectives from the CEOs at these companies and get
the full picture of why prices have gone up for consumers and
down for ranchers," Scott said in a statement.
"In addition to this panel of CEOs, we will be convening a
panel of ranchers to hear what consolidation in the beef
industry has done to their bottomlines and viability," he added.
Increased prices and profits for meatpacking companies have
threatened to amplify Washington's scrutiny of the U.S.
meatpacking industry, as the Biden administration has criticized
a lack of competition in the sector.
U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan in January for
new rules to bolster competition and stop "exploitation" in the
sector amid concerns that a small group of meat packers was
capable of dictating beef, pork and poultry prices, adding to
inflation pressures caused by rising labor and transportation
costs and by COVID 19-related supply constraints.
In January, the chairman of the House of Representatives
subcommittee on economic and consumer policy sent a letter to
major U.S. meat processing companies, seeking information on
rising prices and profits.
