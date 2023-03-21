Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:46 2023-03-21 pm EDT
19.14 BRL   +0.74%
06:24pJBS 4Q Profit Declined on Weaker Dollar, Higher Costs
DJ
06:02pBrazil's JBS Q4 net profit falls almost 64%
RE
05:25pBrazil's JBS reports Q4 net profit of 2.35 bln reais
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JBS 4Q Profit Declined on Weaker Dollar, Higher Costs

03/21/2023 | 06:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meat processor, said Tuesday its profit declined in the fourth quarter from a year earlier as a weaker dollar hurt sales at its U.S. beef and pork units.

The meatpacking giant said it had net income of reais 2.3 billion, the equivalent of $439 million, compared with profit of BRL6.5 billion in the year-earlier period. Net revenue fell to BRL92.9 billion from BRL97.2 billion.

The company said sales at JBS Beef North America declined 12.3% in the quarter from a year earlier to BRL28.7 billion, while sales at JBS USA Pork declined 0.3% to BRL10.6 billion. Sales at JBS Australia fell 4.8% to BRL8.2 billion.

The declines in U.S. sales were due, in part, because Brazil's currency strengthened in the fourth quarter, reducing the company's income, JBS said. The company also faced higher costs, with the cost of goods sold at JBS USA beef rising 8.5% to BRL26.1 billion.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1823ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.43% 5.6371 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
FEEDER CATTLE FUTURE (GF) - CMG/C1 0.32% 188.8 End-of-day quote.2.80%
JBS S.A. 0.74% 19.14 Delayed Quote.-13.60%
LIVE CATTLE FUTURE (LE) - CMG/C1 -2.32% 154.825 End-of-day quote.0.00%
All news about JBS S.A.
06:24pJBS 4Q Profit Declined on Weaker Dollar, Higher Costs
DJ
06:02pBrazil's JBS Q4 net profit falls almost 64%
RE
05:25pBrazil's JBS reports Q4 net profit of 2.35 bln reais
RE
03/16Marfrig Shares Rise 10.2%, JBS Up 7.9% on China Swine Fever Reports
DJ
03/14Brazil development bank aims to pay out sums totaling 2% of GDP by 2026
RE
03/02Mad cow case in Brazil dubbed 'atypical' after export bans applied
RE
02/22Brazil to halt beef exports to China after mad cow disease case
RE
02/15More South American nations report bird flu cases; Brazil remains free
RE
02/15More South American nations report bird flu cases; Brazil remains free
RE
02/09Pilgrim's Pride underestimated U.S. meat supplies, hurting earnings
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JBS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 379 B 72 306 M 72 306 M
Net income 2022 14 233 M 2 715 M 2 715 M
Net Debt 2022 73 411 M 14 005 M 14 005 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,01x
Yield 2022 8,49%
Capitalization 42 455 M 8 099 M 8 099 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 37,7%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 19,00 BRL
Average target price 36,86 BRL
Spread / Average Target 94,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Michael Koenig Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBS S.A.-13.60%8 033
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-14.91%21 184
TYSON FOODS, INC.-5.91%20 829
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-2.78%12 494
WH GROUP LIMITED-2.64%7 971
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-2.82%5 453