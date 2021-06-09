Log in
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 06/07
29.75 BRL   +0.30%
JBS Paid $11 Million to Resolve Ransomware Attack

06/09/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
By Jacob Bunge

JBS USA Holdings Inc. paid an $11 million ransom to cybercriminals who last week temporarily knocked out plants that process roughly one-fifth of the nation's meat supply, the company's chief executive said.

The ransom payment, in bitcoin, was made to shield JBS meat plants from further disruption and to limit the potential impact on restaurants, grocery stores and farmers that rely on JBS, said Andre Nogueira, chief executive of Brazilian meat company JBS SA's U.S. division.

"It was very painful to pay the criminals, but we did the right thing for our customers," Mr. Nogueira said Wednesday. He added that the payment was made after the majority of JBS plants were up and running again.

JBS is the world's largest meat company by sales, processing beef, poultry, and pork from Australia to South America and Europe. In the U.S., the company is the biggest beef processor and a top supplier of chicken and pork. Its subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride Corp., also hit by the attack, is the second-largest U.S. poultry processor.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-09-21 1934ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 11.96% 30766.08 Real-time Quote.16.41%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 11.91% 37451.65 Real-time Quote.15.83%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.44% 34447.14 Delayed Quote.13.15%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.17% 148.525 End-of-day quote.8.10%
JBS S.A. 0.30% 29.75 End-of-day quote.25.74%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.09% 117.5 End-of-day quote.3.34%
Financials
Sales 2021 298 B 58 906 M 58 906 M
Net income 2021 9 486 M 1 873 M 1 873 M
Net Debt 2021 47 081 M 9 298 M 9 298 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,94x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 73 580 M 14 524 M 14 532 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 32,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS S.A.25.74%14 509
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.54%28 570
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.53%26 410
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-25.93%18 594
WH GROUP LIMITED12.77%13 986
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.7.20%7 687