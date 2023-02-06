Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  10:15:20 2023-02-06 am EST
19.28 BRL   -2.08%
JBS Reopens Australia Sheep Unit After $20 Million Investment

02/06/2023 | 10:15am EST
By Jeffrey T. Lewis


SÃO PAULO--JBS SA, the world's biggest animal protein processor, said Monday it has reopened a lamb, goat and mutton processing plant in Australia after a $20 million investment to update the facility.

The Brazilian company said it modernized the unit in the city of Cobram, Victoria, to increase its processing capacity and meet growing demand for lamb, goat and mutton meat in Australia and nearby countries.

With renovation finished, the plant now has the capacity to process up to 4,000 head per day. The renewed plan will also help the company meet certain sustainability goals such as reducing CO2 emissions and conserving water and energy, JBS said.


Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1014ET

