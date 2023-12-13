

During a panel held today at COP28 in Dubai, Sheila Guebara, JBS Brazil's Climate Action Leader, elucidated the company's strategic investments and collaborative efforts with academia aimed at advancing a low-carbon livestock industry. A focal point of this endeavor is the challenge of mitigating enteric methane emissions, a gas released during the digestive process of cattle. Guebara highlighted, "More recently, in Brazil, JBS entered into an agreement with the Institute of Animal Science of the Department of Agriculture of the State of São Paulo to explore the potential of feed additives in reducing bovine emissions."

The study concluded that the use of the feed additive SilvaFeed BX®, comprising a mixture of tanins and saponins, reduces emissions by up to 17% for confined beef cattle. Between 2019 and 2022, this dietary approach prevented the emission of over 30,200 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent in JBS feedlots, equating to removing approximately 24,000 gasoline-powered cars from circulation or planting over 2,000 trees during the same period.

"It's essential to highlight that the measurement methodology developed in the study will enable JBS and other industry players to record emission reductions in their future Greenhouse Gas (GHG) balances," emphasized Sheila. The research, conducted by scientists from the newly established Climate Neutrality Center for Beef Cattle in Tropical Regions at the Institute of Animal Science, meticulously monitored animals in JBS's Guaiçara feedlot in the interior of São Paulo.

Expanding the scope of research projects in Brazil, investigations into the efficacy of lemongrass and other commercially available feed additives for reducing enteric methane are underway. Complementing animal diet research, JBS Brazil is collaborating with its supply chain to improve livestock productivity, reduce breeding time, and increase food production while concurrently lowering emission intensity.

In the United States, JBS USA has forged a partnership with the Greener Cattle Initiative, a multi-sectoral organization serving as a knowledge-sharing platform and catalyst for developing scalable, commercially viable technologies to reduce enteric methane emissions, enabling sustainable beef and milk production. Additionally, JBS supports Colorado State University's AgNext Program in the U.S. to identify best practices and knowledge gaps in methane reduction strategies.

JBS's commitment extends to investments in precision technologies at the University of Nebraska's feedlot, addressing environmental challenges faced by the food industry while enhancing cattle performance and well-being.

Clean and Renewable Energy Front

In another strategic move to address methane emissions from its industrial operations, JBS has invested over R$ 220 million globally in methane capture projects. Currently, the company has such projects in 14 factories across the United States and Canada, producing 190,000 m³/day of biogas. This clean energy source powers boilers, generates electricity within JBS facilities, and is supplied to gas companies. Notably, these initiatives have reduced external natural gas demand by 20% and prevented the emission of 650,000 tons/year of GHGs.

JBS aims to expand biogas production projects in the United States and Canada. In Australia, the company is actively investing in biogas projects in partnership with Energy360, with the potential to eliminate 60,000 tons of CO2 emissions and save AUS$2 million annually in natural gas expenses. JBS is also planning new initiatives in Mexico.

In Brazil, JBS has implemented methane capture in nine Friboi facilities through effluent treatment systems, capturing over 80,000 cubic meters of biogas per day. This R$54 million investment has resulted in a 65% reduction of scope 1 emissions and a 24.6% reduction for all company activities in Brazil.

JBS's industrial methane emissions capture project stands as the largest in the Brazilian protein production sector, significantly contributing to the reduction of the company's environmental footprint in the country. This initiative bolsters renewable energy production at JBS, which already generates clean electricity at the Biolins biomass plant in the Lins industrial complex. Moreover, in the current year, JBS implemented a project whereby 10 Swift stores in Brazil are powered by electricity produced by biogas generators.

These impactful initiatives seamlessly align with JBS's overarching commitment to expanding the use of renewable energy. Presently, 43% of the company's global electricity matrix is derived from renewable sources. The company aims to achieve 60% by 2030 and a complete transition to 100% renewable energy by 2040. Currently, these percentages stand at 84% in Brazil and 100% in Pilgrim's UK, showcasing the company's unwavering dedication to sustainable practices.