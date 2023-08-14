Payment of interim dividends in the amount of US$448 million, corresponding to US$0.20 per share, that may be netted against mandatory minimum dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

Announcement of the dual listing plan in Brazil (B3) and the US (New York Stock Exchange) with the aim of increasing the Company's market value, attracting a wider range of investors, and expanding the investment capacity.

São Paulo, August 14, 2023 - JBS S.A. (B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY), announces today its 2Q23 results. The comments made herein are in US dollars, in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS), unless otherwise specified.

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

The results of this second quarter of 2023 once again demonstrated the strength of our diversified global platform and our ability and agility to implement operational management measures to improve our commercial and industrial performance, even in an adverse scenario. Our promising prospects for 2023 have begun to materialize. Although the global context remains challenging for the protein sector, we have confidence that we have started a gradual recovery of our margins.

Facing a situation of increased supply of poultry in the global market and tighter margins in the beef business in the United States, in the second quarter we executed a series of measures aiming to increase the efficiency of our businesses in Brazil and the United States. These initiatives have already started to have an effect on our operations, as shown by the improvement of our margins, reinforcing our belief that we should focus on what we control to achieve superior financial performance in challenging scenarios like the current one for the global protein industry.

In the coming months, we also see a scenario of a more balanced poultry supply, with potential positive impacts on sector prices, and we are already capturing the decrease in corn prices in our cost structure, a situation that also benefits our pork business.

The results in Australia show an improvement in the cattle supply cycle, which is reflected in the increase of our margin in the region, reaching 9.5%. In Brazil, in the beef segment, the consistent work to expand sales of higher value-added products, strengthening of partnerships with suppliers and customers, increasing domestic market demand, and opening of new foreign markets reinforce our perception of a positive situation for the upcoming quarters. In the United States, the challenges for beef will continue.

Even with market challenges, investing in the expansion of our operations and distributing R$ 2.2 billion in dividends, we kept our net dollar debt stable compared to the first quarter of 2023. We are prepared to navigate the current scenario safely, having extended the average term of our debts, increased liquidity and reduced the cost of our debt.

These factors also reinforce our view that JBS has a unique position in the global protein industry, and we believe we have not yet captured all the value this platform offers. Therefore, we understand that our dual listing proposal, announced this quarter, is a transformational move to build the company's new growth avenues.

Our dual listing strategy will give us more flexibility to finance our growth and de-leverage, in addition to reducing capital costs. We will have access to a broader investor base, with great financial capacity, favoring the unlocking of value of our shares and expanding our investment capacity.

With the registration of our bonds in the United States, we are already a company regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and will also disclose our financial results in dollars. This is aligned with our investors´ wishes for an easier comparison of our performance against our global peers. It also more accurately represents the company's operational framework, given that a significant portion of our revenue is in dollars.

As JBS celebrates its 70th anniversary, we look to the future with confidence that our global platform, coupled with our culture and strong team, will allow us to continue generating value for our stakeholders, and create opportunities for both the communities where we operate and our more than 260,000 employees around the world.

Gilberto Tomazoni, CEO Global JBS

