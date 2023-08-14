JBS ENDS 2Q23 WITH

NET REVENUE OF US$18.1 BILLION

AND EBITDA OF US$903 MILLION

São Paulo, August 14, 2023 - JBS S.A. (B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY), announces today its 2Q23 results. The comments made herein are in US dollars, in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS), unless otherwise specified.

2Q23 HIGHLIGHTS

JBS (JBSS3)

Price on 14.08.2023 US$3.90

Market Cap on 08.14.2023 US$8.7 Billion

Total Shares: 2.218.116.370

CONSOLIDATED

  • Net Sales: US$18.1 bi (-3.6% y/y)
  • Adjusted EBITDA:US$902.8 mi (-57.1% y/y)
  • Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 5.0% (-6.2 p.p. y/y)
  • Net Loss: US$53.2 mi

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS IN IFRS

JBS BEEF NORTH AMERICA

Net Sales: US$5.8 bi (+5.2% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA:US$87.5 mi (-85.9% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 1.5% (-9.7 p.p. y/y)

JBS AUSTRALIA

Net Sales: US$1.5 bi (-9.9% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA:US$143.5 mi (-0.9% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 9.5% (+0.9 p.p. y/y)

JBS USA PORK

Net Sales: US$1.8 bi (-15.8% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA:US$78.0 mi (-43.5% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin : 4.4% (-2.2 p.p. y/y)

PPC

Net Sales: US$4.3 bi (-7.0% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA:US$375.3 mi (-49.2% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 8.7% (-7.2 p.p. y/y)

SEARA

Net Sales: US$2.1 bi (-4.1% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA:US$84.8 mi (-72.3% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin : 4.1% (-10.0 p.p. y/y)

JBS BRASIL

Net Sales: US$2.8 bi (-1.5% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA:US$136.5 mi (-16.4% y/y)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 4.8% (-0.9 p.p. y/y)

  • Announcement of the dual listing plan in Brazil (B3) and the US (New York Stock Exchange) with the aim of increasing the Company's market value, attracting a wider range of investors, and expanding the investment capacity.
  • JBS obtained with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) the effectiveness to register its eleven senior notes.
  • Payment of interim dividends in the amount of US$448 million, corresponding to US$0.20 per share, that may be netted against mandatory minimum dividends for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023.

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

The results of this second quarter of 2023 once again demonstrated the strength of our diversified global platform and our ability and agility to implement operational management measures to improve our commercial and industrial performance, even in an adverse scenario. Our promising prospects for 2023 have begun to materialize. Although the global context remains challenging for the protein sector, we have confidence that we have started a gradual recovery of our margins.

Facing a situation of increased supply of poultry in the global market and tighter margins in the beef business in the United States, in the second quarter we executed a series of measures aiming to increase the efficiency of our businesses in Brazil and the United States. These initiatives have already started to have an effect on our operations, as shown by the improvement of our margins, reinforcing our belief that we should focus on what we control to achieve superior financial performance in challenging scenarios like the current one for the global protein industry.

In the coming months, we also see a scenario of a more balanced poultry supply, with potential positive impacts on sector prices, and we are already capturing the decrease in corn prices in our cost structure, a situation that also benefits our pork business.

The results in Australia show an improvement in the cattle supply cycle, which is reflected in the increase of our margin in the region, reaching 9.5%. In Brazil, in the beef segment, the consistent work to expand sales of higher value-added products, strengthening of partnerships with suppliers and customers, increasing domestic market demand, and opening of new foreign markets reinforce our perception of a positive situation for the upcoming quarters. In the United States, the challenges for beef will continue.

Even with market challenges, investing in the expansion of our operations and distributing R$ 2.2 billion in dividends, we kept our net dollar debt stable compared to the first quarter of 2023. We are prepared to navigate the current scenario safely, having extended the average term of our debts, increased liquidity and reduced the cost of our debt.

These factors also reinforce our view that JBS has a unique position in the global protein industry, and we believe we have not yet captured all the value this platform offers. Therefore, we understand that our dual listing proposal, announced this quarter, is a transformational move to build the company's new growth avenues.

Our dual listing strategy will give us more flexibility to finance our growth and de-leverage, in addition to reducing capital costs. We will have access to a broader investor base, with great financial capacity, favoring the unlocking of value of our shares and expanding our investment capacity.

With the registration of our bonds in the United States, we are already a company regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and will also disclose our financial results in dollars. This is aligned with our investors´ wishes for an easier comparison of our performance against our global peers. It also more accurately represents the company's operational framework, given that a significant portion of our revenue is in dollars.

As JBS celebrates its 70th anniversary, we look to the future with confidence that our global platform, coupled with our culture and strong team, will allow us to continue generating value for our stakeholders, and create opportunities for both the communities where we operate and our more than 260,000 employees around the world.

Gilberto Tomazoni, CEO Global JBS

2Q23 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS

18,735

18,052

2Q222Q23

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$902.8Mn

11.2%

NET REVENUE

$18.1Bn

NET LOSS

-$53.2Mn

2,106

5.0%

803

903

2Q222Q23

FREE CASH FLOW

$366.2Mn

2Q23

2Q22-53

366

77

2Q222Q23

Note: graphs in millions

2Q23 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

CONSOLIDATED NET REVENUE

2Q23

1Q23

∆%

2Q22

∆%

LTM 2Q23

US$ Million

US$

% NR

US$

% NR

2Q23 vs 1Q23

US$

% NR

2Q23 vs 2Q22

US$

% NR

Net Revenue

18,052.1

100.0%

16,687.2

100.0%

8.2%

18,735.2

100.0%

-3.6%

71,254.0

100.0%

Cost of Goods Sold

(16,055.2)

-88.9%

(15,221.5)

-91.2%

5.5%

(15,445.4)

-82.4%

3.9%

(62,664.8)

-87.9%

Gross Profit

1,996.9

11.1%

1,465.8

8.8%

36.2%

3,289.8

17.6%

-39.3%

8,589.1

12.1%

Selling Expenses

(1,146.9)

-6.4%

(1,111.8)

-6.7%

3.2%

(1,160.3)

-6.2%

-1.2%

(4,680.5)

-6.6%

General and Adm. Expenses

(510.8)

-2.8%

(514.2)

-3.1%

-0.6%

(563.6)

-3.0%

-9.4%

(2,144.4)

-3.0%

Net Financial Income (expense)

(336.9)

-1.9%

(299.2)

-1.8%

12.6%

(510.5)

-2.7%

-34.0%

(1,327.0)

-1.9%

Equity in earnings of subsidiaries

3.0

0.0%

2.8

0.0%

9.2%

4.2

0.0%

-28.5%

10.5

0.0%

Other Income (expense)

(31.2)

-0.2%

42.9

0.3%

-

(1.6)

0.0%

1900.6%

229.9

0.3%

Profit (loss) before taxes

(25.9)

-0.1%

(413.7)

-2.5%

-93.7%

1,058.1

5.6%

n.a.

677.5

1.0%

Income and social contribution taxes

(14.2)

-0.1%

138.5

0.8%

-

(187.5)

-1.0%

-92.5%

240.9

0.3%

Minority interest

(13.2)

-0.1%

(4.4)

0.0%

197.3%

(67.4)

-0.4%

-80.4%

(39.6)

-0.1%

Net Income (Loss)

(53.2)

-0.3%

(279.6)

-1.7%

-81.0%

803.2

4.3%

-106.6%

878.8

1.2%

Adjusted EBITDA

902.8

5.0%

416.3

2.5%

116.9%

2,106.0

11.2%

-57.1%

4,007.9

5.6%

Earnings per Share

n.a.

n.a.

-

0.36

-

0.40

NET REVENUE

In 2Q23, JBS recorded consolidated net revenue of US$18.1 billion, which represents a decrease of 3.6% compared to 2Q22.

For the period, approximately 74% of JBS global sales were made in the domestic markets in which the company operates and 26% through exports.

In the last 12 months, net revenue reached US$ 71.3 billion.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

In 2Q23, JBS adjusted EBITDA was US$902.8 million, a decrease of 57.1%, compared to a very strong EBITDA disclosed in 2Q22, but there was also an important improvement compared to the last quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.0% in the quarter.

In the last 12 months, adjusted EBITDA reached US$4.0 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.6%.

US$ Million

2Q23

1Q23

∆%

2Q22

∆%

Net income for the period (including minority interest)

(40.0)

(275.2)

-

870.6

-

Financial income (expense), net

336.9

299.2

12.6%

510.5

-34.0%

Current and deferred income taxes

14.2

(138.5)

-

187.5

-92.5%

Depreciation and amortization

536.7

499.1

7.5%

478.4

12.2%

Equity in subsidiaries

(3.0)

(2.8)

9.2%

(4.2)

-28.5%

(=) EBITDA

844.7

381.9

121.2%

2,042.7

-58.6%

Other income / expenses

34.5

8.2

320.2%

6.9

402.8%

PPC Insurance Indemnity

0.0

(19.1)

-

0.0

-

PPC Europe Reestructuring

0.0

8.0

-

0.0

-

Impairment Planterra Assets

0.9

20.8

-95.6%

0.0

-

Net indemnity J&F*

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

Antitrust Agreements

18.0

13.7

31.4%

48.5

-62.9%

Fund for the Amazon

0.0

0.0

-

0.0

-

Donations and social projects

4.7

2.7

70.5%

8.0

-41.6%

(=) Adjusted EBITDA

902.8

416.3

116.9%

2,106.1

-57.1%

* Value Net of PIS/COFINS

LTM 2Q23

918.4

1,327.0

(240.9)

1,999.9

(10.5)

3,994.0

16.7

(19.1)

8.0

21.7

(93.8)

67.7

0.5

12.1

4,007.9

2Q23 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

NET FINANCIAL RESULTS

In 2Q23, net debt financial expense was US$265 million.

US$ Million

2Q23

1Q23

∆%

2Q22

∆%

LTM 2Q23

Exchange rate variation

3.4

53.9

-93.8%

(102.2)

-

70.6

Fair value adjustments on derivatives

15.2

(14.7)

-

(8.5)

-

(105.4)

Interest expense¹

(422.6)

(395.1)

6.9%

(347.4)

21.6%

(1,532.8)

Interest income¹

79.6

67.6

17.7%

63.6

25.1%

307.8

Taxes, contribution, fees and others

(12.5)

(10.9)

14.8%

(116.1)

-89.3%

(86.2)

Finance income (expense)

(336.9)

(299.2)

12.6%

(510.5)

-34.0%

(1,346.1)

Interest expenses from loans and financings

(284.6)

(280.7)

1.4%

(238.9)

19.2%

(1,339.9)

Interest income from investments

19.9

17.5

13.8%

18.5

7.5%

93.3

Net debt financial expense¹

(264.8)

(263.2)

0.6%

(220.4)

20.1%

(1,246.6)

¹¹Includes the interest expenses from loans and financings which are included in the interest expense and interest income lines..

NET RESULT

In 2Q23, JBS recorded a net loss of US$ 53.2 million.

CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND FREE CASH FLOW

In 2Q23, cash flow from operating activities was US$1.1 billion, an important evolution when compared to the previous quarter. Free cash flow, after adding property, plant and equipment, interest paid and received, was US$366 million, highlighting the improvement of the working capital of US$355 million, mainly due to the reduction in inventories and the improvement in accounts receivable.

NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES

In 2Q23, the total amount of cash flow from JBS investment activities was US$373 million, with the main investment being the addition of fixed assets (CAPEX) in the amount of US$394 million in the quarter.

