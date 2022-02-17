Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/17 04:07:36 pm
37.27 BRL   +0.24%
JBS S A : Fato Relevante
PU
Brazil's JBS scraps plan to buy remaining shares in Pilgrim's Pride
RE
Brazil's BNDES raises $370 million in meatpacker JBS shares sale, says executive
RE
JBS S A : Fato Relevante

02/17/2022 | 05:12pm EST
FATO RELEVANTE

JBS RETIRA PROPOSTA PARA AQUISIÇÃO DAS AÇÕES REMANESCENTES DA

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION NEGOCIADAS EM BOLSA

JBS S.A. ("Companhia" ou "JBS") - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY), nos termos da Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários nº 44/21 e do disposto no artigo 26 do Regulamento do Novo Mercado, anunciou hoje que retirou sua proposta anunciada anteriormente de adquirir todas as ações ordinárias em circulação da Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) ("PPC") que não são de propriedade da JBS ou de suas subsidiárias. A JBS retirou sua oferta após não conseguir chegar a um acordo com o Comitê Especial do Conselho de Administração da PPC sobre os termos da transação proposta.

São Paulo, 17 de Fevereiro de 2022.

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Diretor de Relações com Investidores

MATERIAL FACT

JBS WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE REMAINING PUBLICLY TRADED SHARES OF

PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION

JBS S.A. ("The Company" or "JBS") - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY), pursuant to Resolution No. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission and the provisions of section 26 of the New Market Regulation, today announced that it has withdrawn its previously announced proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) ("PPC") that are not owned by JBS or its subsidiaries. JBS withdrew its offer after it was unable to come to an agreement with the Special Committee of the PPC Board of Directors regarding the terms of the proposed transaction.

São Paulo, February 17, 2022.

Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti

Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:08:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 345 B 66 730 M 66 730 M
Net income 2021 16 422 M 3 178 M 3 178 M
Net Debt 2021 52 335 M 10 129 M 10 129 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,01x
Yield 2021 5,07%
Capitalization 86 589 M 16 758 M 16 758 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 34,5%
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBS S.A.-1.82%16 809
TYSON FOODS, INC.8.36%34 235
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-3.16%25 560
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-3.99%16 455
WH GROUP LIMITED15.75%9 309
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION0.04%6 833