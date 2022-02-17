JBS S A : Fato Relevante

FATO RELEVANTE
JBS RETIRA PROPOSTA PARA AQUISIÇÃO DAS AÇÕES REMANESCENTES DA
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION NEGOCIADAS EM BOLSA
JBS S.A. ("Companhia" ou "JBS") - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY), nos termos da Resolução da Comissão de Valores Mobiliários nº 44/21 e do disposto no artigo 26 do Regulamento do Novo Mercado, anunciou hoje que retirou sua proposta anunciada anteriormente de adquirir todas as ações ordinárias em circulação da Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) ("PPC") que não são de propriedade da JBS ou de suas subsidiárias. A JBS retirou sua oferta após não conseguir chegar a um acordo com o Comitê Especial do Conselho de Administração da PPC sobre os termos da transação proposta.
São Paulo, 17 de Fevereiro de 2022.
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti
Diretor de Relações com Investidores
MATERIAL FACT
JBS WITHDRAWS PROPOSAL TO ACQUIRE REMAINING PUBLICLY TRADED SHARES OF
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION
JBS S.A. ("The Company" or "JBS") - B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY), pursuant to Resolution No. 44/21 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission and the provisions of section 26 of the New Market Regulation, today announced that it has withdrawn its previously announced proposal to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) ("PPC") that are not owned by JBS or its subsidiaries. JBS withdrew its offer after it was unable to come to an agreement with the Special Committee of the PPC Board of Directors regarding the terms of the proposed transaction.
São Paulo, February 17, 2022.
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti
Investor Relations Officer