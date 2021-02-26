JBS S A : Friboi supply chain seal extends audit to Prepared Foods area

São Paulo, February 22, 2021 - Friboi has concluded yet another certification cycle of the Supply Chain Seal, having included the Prepared Foods area. The protocol was reviewed last year, and the Cajamar (SP) plant has become the first in this segment to be awarded certification.

All unprocessed product manufacturing units that completed a full year's operations in 2020 also renewed the Seal, which takes into account advances in animal well-being and good handling practices in transportation, in the corral and in the internal facilities of the facilities, as well as classifying and typifying raw materials.

Given the new coronavirus pandemic, the checklist of the Seal has been adapted so that the audits can be carried out remotely. This was the task of certification company, SBC (the Brazilian Certification Service), and the verifications took place between August and December.

Before the audits, all Friboi plants received online external training about the key issues of the protocol. In all, over 2,700 Team Members and in-house and outsourced cattle drivers were trained, an increase of more than 600 people trained in relation to last year. The modules were run by the companies SPT (Soluções Palestras e Treinamentos) and BEA (Animal Welfare) Consultoria e Treinamento.

For 2021, the expectation is to extend the protocol even further to cover all the Prepared Food factories, while increasing the product portfolio with the Seal on the label.

