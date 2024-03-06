Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of JBS S.A. (“JBS” or “the Company”) (OTC: JBSAY). Investors who purchased JBS securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/JBSAY.

Investigation Details:

On February 28, 2024, Reuters published an article entitled “New York sues meatpacking giant JBS over climate claims.” The article reported, in relevant part, that New York State’s Attorney General has “accused [JBS] of misleading the public about its impact on the environment in order to boost sales. Attorney General Letitia James said JBS USA Food Co, the Brazilian company's American-based unit, has ‘no viable plan’ to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, making its stated commitment to achieving that goal false and misleading.” On this news, JBS’s American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $0.22 per share, or 2.38%, to close at $9.02 per share on February 28, 2024.

What’s Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased JBS securities, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/JBSAY. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his law clerk and client relations manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240305716408/en/