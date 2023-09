JBS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 02.916.265/0001-60

Company Registry (NIRE) 35.300.330.587

Publicly Held Company

EXTRACT FROM THE MINUTES OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS HELD ON SEPTEMBER 5th, 2023, AT 10 A.M.

Date, Time and Venue: the meeting of the Board of Directors of JBS S.A. ("Company" or "JBS") was held on September 5th, 2023, at 10 a.m., at the Company's headquarters at Avenida Marginal Direita do Tietê, nº 500, 3º andar, bloco I, Bairro Vila Jaguará, CEP 05118-100, in the city and state of São Paulo, via video conferencing.

Call Notice: the call notice was waived as all members of JBS's Board of Directors attended the

meeting.

Attendance: the necessary quorum for the Meeting of the Company's Board of Directors was verified, given the presence of all Board members, according to articles 15 and 18 of its Bylaws, namely: Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan (Chair), José Batista Sobrinho (Vice-Chair),Francisco Sérgio Turra, Carlos Hamilton Vasconcelos Araújo, Katia Regina de Abreu Gomes, Alba Pettengill, Gelson Luiz Merisio, Paulo Bernardo Silva and Cledorvino Belini.

Presiding: Chair: Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan. Secretary: Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa.

Agenda: discussion and resolution on the issuance of senior notes by the Company's subsidiaries and the granting of a guarantee by the Company within the scope of aforementioned issuance.

Resolutions: after analyzing and discussing the matter, the members of the Board of Directors

unanimously decided to approve, without any reservations: (i) the original issuamce of notes ("Notes") with remuneration to be determined in accordance with a bookbuilding process and maturing in up to 2053, in the total amount of up to US$ 3,000,000,000.00 (three billion U.S. dollars) ("Issuance") by JBS USA Lux S.A. ("JBS USA Lux"), JBS USA Food Company ("JBS USA Food") and JBS Luxembourg S.À.R.L., ("JBS Lux" and, together with JBS USA Lux and JBS USA Food, "Issuers"), all subsidiaries of the Company. The Issuance will take place in accordance with the Notes' indentures; (ii) the granting of a guarantee by the Company in favor of the holders of the Notes issued within the scope of the Issuance, to secure the punctual and full compliance with the obligations of the Issuers within the scope of the Issuances ("Guarantee"); e (iii) authorize the Company's Directors to perform all acts, take all measures and adopt all necessary and/or convenient measures: (a) to grant and formalize the Guarantee and to carry out, formalize, perfect