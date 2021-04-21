Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 04/20
35.05 BRL   +1.13%
05:23pJBS S A  : Batista brothers' fintech PicPay files for IPO on Nasdaq
RE
04/20Meatpacker JBS USA Hires New Chief Legal Officer
DJ
04/20JBS S A  : commences exports to Cambodia and the Dominican Republic
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JBS S A : Batista brothers' fintech PicPay files for IPO on Nasdaq

04/21/2021 | 05:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, April 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian financial startup PicPay has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering on Nasdaq, according to a Wednesday filing.

Founded in 2012, payments wallet PicPay is controlled by group J&F Investimentos SA, a holding company owned by Brazilian billionaire brothers Wesley and Jose Antonio Batista, who also own meatpacker behemoth JBS SA.

With 28.4 million active users, PicPay posted total revenues of 390 million reais in 2020 and a loss of 804 million reais ($144.37 million), mainly due to high selling expenses.

The company, which has Jose Antonio Batista as CEO, said it plans to raise an undisclosed amount of money to fund its growth strategy, which may include M&As.

BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI and Santander will manage the IPO.

($1 = 5.5690 reais) (Reporting by Aluisio Alves, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JBS S.A. 1.13% 35.05 End-of-day quote.48.14%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.19% 13950.218259 Delayed Quote.6.97%
All news about JBS S.A.
05:23pJBS S A  : Batista brothers' fintech PicPay files for IPO on Nasdaq
RE
04/20Meatpacker JBS USA Hires New Chief Legal Officer
DJ
04/20JBS S A  : commences exports to Cambodia and the Dominican Republic
PU
04/19JBS S A  : Brazil's JBS to buy plant-based meat company Vivera
RE
04/19JBS S A  : Brazil's JBS to buy plant-based meat company Vivera
RE
04/09MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' M : 30
PU
04/09MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' M : 00 am
PU
04/09MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL MEETIN : 00 pm
PU
04/05JBS S A  : acquires European company to expand its global plant-based food platf..
PU
03/31JBS S A  : creates openings for trainees in five states of Brazil
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 288 B 51 738 M 51 738 M
Net income 2021 9 224 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
Net Debt 2021 43 964 M 7 894 M 7 894 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,70x
Yield 2021 1,96%
Capitalization 88 015 M 15 803 M 15 804 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,00 BRL
Last Close Price 35,05 BRL
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS S.A.48.14%15 952
TYSON FOODS, INC.21.90%28 642
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.42%25 533
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.47%20 807
WH GROUP LIMITED2.92%12 745
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.4.59%7 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ