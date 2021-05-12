Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 05/11
31.9 BRL   +1.14%
05:56pJBS S A  : Brazil's JBS swings back to profit in Q1 on strong U.S. meat business
RE
05:50pJBS S A  : Earnings Releases 1Q21
PU
04:10pJBS Swung to Profit in 1Q as Stronger Real Boosted Sales in Brazilian Currency
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JBS S A : Brazil's JBS swings back to profit in Q1 on strong U.S. meat business

05/12/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
SAO PAULO, May 12 (Reuters) - JBS, the world's largest meatpacker, returned to profitability in the first quarter thanks to the strong performance of its U.S. meat operation, it said in an earnings statement on Wednesday.

The Brazil-based company posted a net profit of 2 billion reais ($377 million) in the quarter ended March 31, versus a 5.93 billion real loss in the same period of last year.

In the United States, JBS said its robust operating performance was "exceptionally good", benefiting from strong demand for meat as restaurants started to reopen in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Exports to Asian countries from the United States were also a boon, the company said.

High feed prices weighed on the margins of JBS' Seara food division in Brazil, sliding to 11.9% from 16.9% a year earlier after a steep increase in soy meal corn prices that are key ingredients for livestock feed.

The company also reported a 3.5 billion-real cash burn in the first quarter, after settling corruption and antitrust fines with U.S. authorities. Those charges amounted to 1.1 billion reais in the first quarter of 2021, JBS said. ($1 = 5.3041 reais) (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; writing by Ana Mano; editing by Richard Pullin )


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 293 B 55 198 M 55 198 M
Net income 2021 9 240 M 1 741 M 1 741 M
Net Debt 2021 43 643 M 8 225 M 8 225 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,63x
Yield 2021 2,10%
Capitalization 78 548 M 14 934 M 14 804 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 36,6%
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 38,69 BRL
Last Close Price 31,28 BRL
Spread / Highest target 91,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS S.A.34.83%15 366
TYSON FOODS, INC.22.32%28 978
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.31%25 506
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-24.54%19 088
WH GROUP LIMITED4.00%12 833
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.12.39%8 250