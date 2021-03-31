JBS S A : Conference Call Transcript 4Q20 03/31/2021 | 01:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields International Conference Call JBS S/A (JBSS3) 4Q 2020 Earnings Results Call March 25th, 2021 Operator: Good morning everyone and thank you for waiting. Welcome to JBS fourth quarter and 2020 results conference call. With us here today we have Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS, Guilherme Cavalcanti, Global CFO of JBS, André Nogueira, CEO of JBS USA, Wesley Batista Filho, CEO of JBS South America, and Christiane Assis, Investor Relations Director. This event is being recorded and all participants will be in a listen-only mode during the Company's presentation. After JBS' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. At that time further instructions will be given. Should any participant need assistance during this call, please press *0 to reach the operator. Before proceeding, let me mention that forward-statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of JBS' management. They involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to future events and therefore depend on circumstances that may or may not occur. Now, I'll turn the conference over to Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO of JBS. Mr. Tomazoni, you may begin your presentation. Mr. Gilberto Tomazoni: Good morning everyone, thank you for joining today's call. The results for 2020 make us very proud because it produced positive impacts for us, for our team members, investors, society, and the planet. Last year reaffirmed our commitment investing globally and looking after people, the community and protecting the planet. Our business is a people business, so looking after people's health and safety was our first priority. We adopted the most advantage safety protocols in our operation, designed in partnership with specialist in Brazil and in US, we placed higher risk groups on leave, enhanced social distancing conditions throughout our operations, and strengthened the use of personal protection equipment. Millions of people have benefited from our social program Fazer o Bem Faz Bem in Brazil, and Hometown Strong in US outside Brazil, US, and Canada. As part of our action, we built hospital, donated respirators, ambulance and more than 10,000 tons or food to those in need, among other social initiatives. You can find details on our website. 1 In 2020 was also the year of great progress in strengthening our mission of feeding the world with sustainability. Sustainability has become the lens through which you look at all our action and decision in the company. In order words, we put sustainability at the core of our strategy. This was the strategic view that led us to global public commitment: we have announced this week to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. You can find more information in how we will achieve the goals on the JBS net Zero website. The Fund for Amazon, which aims the financial and sustainability developments for local communities with reforestation, bioeconomy and technology development initiatives is now full speed ahead. We have already selected the first projects for this initiative. We have invested in the circular economy to reduce greenhouse emissions and increase our competitiveness in installing plants for recycled plastic, manufactured fertilizer and biodiesel using industrial waste as the main part of the raw material. Our effort has been recognized by standard entities: CDP listed JBS as the best Brazilian company in the industry in the climate change category; JBS is also among the first 10 Brazilian companies with the best performance in the deferred index jumping eight positions in a year; our compliance program is also moving ahead at pace; we have conducted over 190,000 training sessions help us for this topic globally. Our innovation and brand strategy remain strong, we have lunched over 1,400 new products around the world, our plant-based business is progressing rapidly, the highlight being the Seara Incrível range with over 50% market share in Brazil. Our focus is to become a house of brands which we aim to have 10 brands each with more than $1 billion in sales by 2030. We accelerated online purchases as presented exceptional opportunity to talk directly to the consumer and enhanced our partnership with the retails. I invite who likes to try out and have an experience and to buy online or in the wild fork [unintelligible] US. In 2020 we achieved the lowest debt level in our history 1.58 times in dollars and 1.66 times in reais. In addition, our free cash flow exceeds $3 billion. Growth is part of our DNA, our history speaks for itself, we are constantly evaluating M&A opportunities. Using our cash generation for growth has been and continues to be our priority in search for assets that make strategic sense, and which are right aim, and which are at the right price. It is a combination to be strategic and the right price. At times like this is essential to practice financial discipline and not just grow for the sake of growth, but valuable growth. We made 2 acquisition, did not have strong impact on cash position, but were of enormous statistical importance: the margarine business of Bunge in Brazil which gave Seara the strategy to compete in the segment; and the Empire Packing in US with the case-ready portfolio. 2 With few interesting M&A opportunity, we decided to repay debt early, invest in modernizing our plants, accelerated investment in Seara, pursue organic growth or value added in US, strengthen ESG initiatives, repurchase shares, and proposed are record dividend. After all of this, we have maintained financial condition for potential strategic acquisitions. Public listing in US continues to be of strategical movement. In these pandemic times we are focusing on the health and safety of our people and fulfill our responsibility to feed the world, but we don't stop to work during this period, we have taken serious internal steps in preparation to be the company public in US. The listing in US is not a question of "if", but rather than "when", and it will occur in the opportunity moment and the best interest of the company. Thank you all for the attention and I will now hand order to Guilherme, who will go in details of our operational results. Guilherme, please. Guilherme Cavalcanti: Thank you, Tomazoni. Please, let's move to page 24 to the financial highlights of the year, where I would like to highlight that despite all these challenges, we continue to deliver solid performance based on our focus on financial discipline and operational efficiency. in 2020, consolidated net revenues reached $52 billion, or R$270 billion, which is 32% higher than 2019. The adjusted EBITDA was $5.6 billion, or R$29.6 billion, that represents an EBITDA margin of 10.9% in the year. In 2020, we presented a net income of R$4.6 billion. It is important to highlight that this profit was negatively impacted by R$7.8 billion of exchange rate variation on the balance sheet accounts, a large part of which was due to the impact of the exchange variation on liabilities between companies of JBS group, which have their profile changed to investment. Discounted the effect of the exchange rate variation on these intercompanies, net income would have been around R$10 billion. The strong cash and low leverage allowed us to propose dividends of R$2.5 billion, equivalent to approximately $487 million to be approved at the shareholders' meeting. The free cash flow reached a record high of $3.3 billion, or R$17.8 million, that is 87% higher than the free cash flow generated in 2019. The financial discipline along with the strong cash generation allowed our leverage to reach a record low of 1.58 times in U.S. dollars. With this low leverage, we were able to use this strong free cash flow to: i) make acquisitions totaling approximately $400 million, including the acquisition of Bunge's margarine assets in Brazil and the case-ready production units of Empire Packing in United States; to pay dividends in the amount of $250 million; to exercise our share buyback plan in the amount of $230 million, equivalent to R$1.3 billion; pay leases of $300 million; and reduce the company's net debt by $1.8 billion. 3 The dividend paid in 2020 represented a 2.4% yield. Adding to the share buyback in 2020, we have a yield of 5.5%, the highest among the international peers. For 2021, considering the proposed business as mentioned earlier, we have a dividend yield of 3.5%. adding to the share buyback carried out up to March 8 in the total amount of R$2.6 billion, we have a yield of 7.2%. To conclude this slide, I would like to highlight that for another consecutive year we have reduced significantly our interest expenses thanks to our liability management. In 2020, we presented net financial expenses of $724 million, which represents a reduction of $84 million compared to 2019. If we add the reduction of $60 million generated by the payment of the 2020-25 bond in February of this year, this reduction would be a total of $144 million per year. Now, please, let's move to slide 25, the highlights of the quarter. So, in relation of the highlights of the quarter, the net revenue totaled R$14 billion in the fourth quarter 2020, equivalent… sorry, $14 billion, equivalent to R$76 billion, which represents an increase of 33% in the annual comparison. The consolidated EBITDA reached $1.3 billion in the quarter, or R$7 billion with a margin of 92%. The free cash flow generated remained robust, totaling $697 million, or R$3.8 million in the fourth quarter, which is 18.6% higher than in the fourth quarter 19, and we ended up 2020 with a total availability including revolving credit lines in the amount of $4.6 billion, which is enough to pay all the debts until mid-26. Now slide 26 and slide 27 show the evolution, the graphic evolution of net revenue, gross profit, EBITDA, net income, both for the year and for the quarter. So, let's move to slide 28, please, where we had our debt profile. I would like to highlight in the graph of the left our decrease of 16.6% in the net debt in dollars that ended 2020 at $8.9 billion, equivalent to R$46 billion. As a result, net leverage measured in reais reduced from 2.16 times in 19 to 1.56 times in 2020, and net leverage in dollars decreased from 2.13 times to 1.58 times. The cash position of $2.6 billion together with the revolving line of $2 billion allowed us to the end of the year with a total ability of $4.6 million, as mentioned earlier, which is 6.5 times higher than the short-term debt. Moving on to the pie chart at the bottom of the slides, firstly, we see that only 7.9% of our total debt is in the short-term, a very comfortable position. Another important point to highlight is that the average cost of debt in dollars in the fourth quarter was 5.07%, as you can see the pie chart hot on the chart, which is still around 0.7% above the interest on our bonds for the same average term of 6 years, and thus, it means that we still have a potential opportunity to reduce $90 million in financial expenses. As I mentioned earlier, I would like to highlight the continuity of our liability management. In 2020, we announced the payment of bonds that were due in 2023 and 2024 in a total amount of $1.3 billion. We also issued a local debenture in Brazil in the total amount of R$1.9 billion in December, and it is worth it to remember that in February of this year we used cash to pay the bond 4 that was due to 2025 in the amount of $1.05 billion. With that, the average cost of debt fell to 5% in the first quarter of 2021. Another important point to mention is that we continue our process of better balancing the debt with cash generation between business units, more specifically between United States and Brazil. Currently, the US entity has 85% of our total debt and around 80% of the free cash flow generation in 2020. This better balance, in addition to reducing costs, generates greater cash efficiency and less exchange exposure in the parent's companies balance sheet. Now let's talk about business units. Please, let's move to slide 29, let's talk about Seara. We have on the fourth quarter 2020 net revenue growing 32% in the annual comparisons with EBITDA growing 51% and presenting a margin of 14%, and it's worth mentioning that considering the impact of the extemporaneous tax credits in the EBITDA margin for Seara, the EBITDA margin of Seara would be 17.8%. For the year, Seara posted a revenue of R$26.7 billion, an increase of 31% and an EBITDA of 4.2 billion with margin of 16%. Sales in the domestic market totaled R$4.1 billion, 33% higher year on year. Once again, the prepared foods category was the highlight, recording an increase of 30% in volumes sold and 23% in average sales price for the period. This performance is also a result of all the innovations launched by the company since 2019, which have increased their share in the business results by three times since then. In terms of market share, Seara brand increased its advantage in 3.4 percentual points in comparison with the second brand in frozen food category, being the leader by the second year in a row. Seara also reached a leadership in portioned sausage beef and frozen vegetable categories. Also, the holiday campaign had the best sell out of its history reaching 18% increase year over year in sales mainly due to a 17% increase in prices. In the export market net revenue was R$3.5 billion, a 30% increase over the fourth quarter 19 mainly due to an increase of 27% in prices. Now let's move to page 30, JBS Brazil. We see the revenue for the quarter growing by expressive 40% and EBITDA margin of 5.1%. again, it's worth mentioning that here that considering the impact from the extemporaneous tax credit, EBITDA margin would have been 6.4%. For the year, the revenue reached R$42 billion and EBITDA margin expanded from 5.4% in 19 to 7.4% in 2020. In the domestic market, sales presented 56% of this business net revenue and were 46% higher than the fourth quarter 19. This increase results mainly from the beef business Friboi that posted an increase of 15% in volume and 30% in average sales price of fresh beef. 5

