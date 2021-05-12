JBS S A : Earnings Releases 1Q21

MESSAGE FROM THE CEO

We entered 2021 leveraging what we learned from a challenging last year for all of us. We continued to serve our role with the conviction that we have the responsibility to take even greater, bolder steps to create value for all our team members, shareholders, customers, consumers and society as a whole. To be successful, a company must deliver short, medium and long-term sustainable results on behalf of all stakeholders.

We believe that businesses are agents of transformation and our focus is on being a healthy company, comprised of healthy people, on a healthy planet. That is why we have put sustainability at the heart of our strategy and have assumed what is the most significant commitment in the history of JBS: to become a Net Zero company by 2040.

We have committed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our entire value chain, reducing our direct and indirect emissions, and offsetting all residual emissions. We were the first major global company in our industry to take on this commitment. It reinforces our purpose of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable manner.

Our platform, diversified by geography and type of protein, has demonstrated important resilience in our results. Regardless of the challenges we face, our business units have responded well and made progress in every important financial indicator, including net revenues, EBITDA and net income.

JBS operations in the USA turned in an exceptional performance, with record numbers in comparison with all previous first quarters, driven by strong domestic demand from a gradual resurgence of the foodservice sector and by growth in export demand, led by the Asian market.

Pilgrim's Pride also had a sound first quarter, following the recovery in demand in the United States. The foodservice business is improving and we have maintained pace in the retail sector. The diversified portfolio and global consolidated operations have enabled us to weather the market challenges that the pandemic has presented.

Seara continues its rise, due to our focus on high value-added products supported by well-established brands and innovation. The business recently rolled out a new category of products within the cold cuts segment, Levíssimo Seara, produced 100% from pork loin, resulting in a significantly lower fat and sodium content. Seara has also ventured into the fish and seafood segment.

In Brazil, notwithstanding a challenging scenario, our cattle business has focused on strengthening the brand, building closer relationships with our clients and getting a better understanding of our consumers. In addition, we have managed to implement an efficient strategy, taking advantage of the geographical locations of our manufacturing facilities to absorb production and preserve our processing capacity.

In the U.S., our new Italian specialties plant already has found a home in Columbia, Missouri. Investments announced for organic growth at Seara and other businesses around the world are ahead of schedule.

In line with our strategy of being an important global player in the plant-based segment, we announced a proposed acquisition of Vivera in Europe. With sales of €85 million, Vivera is the third leading plant-based company in terms of market share in Europe, with a presence in 25 countries. In addition, Vivera brings technological knowledge that will accelerate our innovation in this strategic segment, which includes our Incrível brand by Seara in Brazil, and our OZO brand by Planterra in the United States.

Our low financial leverage and comfortable debt maturity schedule have enabled us to continue generating significant shareholder returns, repurchasing R$3.9 billion in shares between January and April of this year, as well as a record dividend payment of R$ 2.5 billion, representing a yield of 7.9%.

We also made significant sustainability advancements. During the quarter, Pilgrim's Pride became the first global meat and poultry company to offer a Sustainability-Linked Bond. The US$1 billion bond is tied to the company's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. JBS is also investing in the circular economy, by using ensuring that waste and byproducts are used as raw materials to create sustainable value. In Brazil, we are building a fertilizer factory, a biodiesel plant and an extension to our plastic packaging recycling plant.

Another significant advancement made during the quarter was bringing online our Transparent Livestock Farming Platform in the Amazon Biome region. This tool, which employs blockchain technology, enables us to extend our socio-environmental monitoring system to the suppliers of our cattle suppliers. We have also opened Green Offices at 13 of our processing units across Brazil. These offices will be used to help ranchers improve the environmental performance of their properties. We believe this inclusive, collaborative approach will contribute to the advancement of livestock farming in Brazil.

The company's continued commitment and tangible initiatives demonstrate that sustainability is no longer merely a pillar underpinning our business strategy, but the criterion by which all our initiatives are guided. We are confident this is the best approach to create value and contribute to society. Our size and global scale give us the opportunity to have a tremendous positive impact on our supply chain and our sector. We know that trust is vital in this process of transformation and we will build it through dialogue, listening and transparency. We believe this is not only the right thing to do, but the only option for the future of our shared society.

Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO JBS