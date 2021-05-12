JBS S A : Earnings Releases 1Q21

São Paulo, May 12th, 2021 - JBS S.A. (B3: JBSS3; OTCQX: JBSAY) announces today its first quarter 2021 results. The comments made herein are in Brazilian Reais, in accordance with international accounting standards (IFRS), unless otherwise specified.
Shareholder Return: Dividend Yield of 3.1% and Dividend Yield + Buyback of 7.9% in 2021
Lowest level of average cost of debt at 4.9% p.a., and reduction of net financial expenses of US$17.9 million in relation to 1Q20
Leverage of 1.67x in USD and 1.76x in Reais
Total financial liquidity of R$20.8 billion, including revolving credit facility lines in the amount of US$1.8 billion, enough to pay all debt until mid 2026
Announcement of the acquisition of Vivera, the third largest plant-based
products company in Europe, with an ample portfolio available in more
than 25 countries, for the amount of €341 million
MESSAGE FROM THE CEO
We entered 2021 leveraging what we learned from a challenging last year for all of us. We continued to serve our role with the conviction that we have the responsibility to take even greater, bolder steps to create value for all our team members, shareholders, customers, consumers and society as a whole. To be successful, a company must deliver short, medium and long-term sustainable results on behalf of all stakeholders.
We believe that businesses are agents of transformation and our focus is on being a healthy company, comprised of healthy people, on a healthy planet. That is why we have put sustainability at the heart of our strategy and have assumed what is the most significant commitment in the history of JBS: to become a Net Zero company by 2040.
We have committed to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions across our entire value chain, reducing our direct and indirect emissions, and offsetting all residual emissions. We were the first major global company in our industry to take on this commitment. It reinforces our purpose of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable manner.
Our platform, diversified by geography and type of protein, has demonstrated important resilience in our results. Regardless of the challenges we face, our business units have responded well and made progress in every important financial indicator, including net revenues, EBITDA and net income.
JBS operations in the USA turned in an exceptional performance, with record numbers in comparison with all previous first quarters, driven by strong domestic demand from a gradual resurgence of the foodservice sector and by growth in export demand, led by the Asian market.
Pilgrim's Pride also had a sound first quarter, following the recovery in demand in the United States. The foodservice business is improving and we have maintained pace in the retail sector. The diversified portfolio and global consolidated operations have enabled us to weather the market challenges that the pandemic has presented.
Seara continues its rise, due to our focus on high value-added products supported by well-established brands and innovation. The business recently rolled out a new category of products within the cold cuts segment, Levíssimo Seara, produced 100% from pork loin, resulting in a significantly lower fat and sodium content. Seara has also ventured into the fish and seafood segment.
In Brazil, notwithstanding a challenging scenario, our cattle business has focused on strengthening the brand, building closer relationships with our clients and getting a better understanding of our consumers. In addition, we have managed to implement an efficient strategy, taking advantage of the geographical locations of our manufacturing facilities to absorb production and preserve our processing capacity.
In the U.S., our new Italian specialties plant already has found a home in Columbia, Missouri. Investments announced for organic growth at Seara and other businesses around the world are ahead of schedule.
In line with our strategy of being an important global player in the plant-based segment, we announced a proposed acquisition of Vivera in Europe. With sales of €85 million, Vivera is the third leading plant-based company in terms of market share in Europe, with a presence in 25 countries. In addition, Vivera brings technological knowledge that will accelerate our innovation in this strategic segment, which includes our Incrível brand by Seara in Brazil, and our OZO brand by Planterra in the United States.
Our low financial leverage and comfortable debt maturity schedule have enabled us to continue generating significant shareholder returns, repurchasing R$3.9 billion in shares between January and April of this year, as well as a record dividend payment of R$ 2.5 billion, representing a yield of 7.9%.
We also made significant sustainability advancements. During the quarter, Pilgrim's Pride became the first global meat and poultry company to offer a Sustainability-Linked Bond. The US$1 billion bond is tied to the company's greenhouse gas emission reduction targets. JBS is also investing in the circular economy, by using ensuring that waste and byproducts are used as raw materials to create sustainable value. In Brazil, we are building a fertilizer factory, a biodiesel plant and an extension to our plastic packaging recycling plant.
Another significant advancement made during the quarter was bringing online our Transparent Livestock Farming Platform in the Amazon Biome region. This tool, which employs blockchain technology, enables us to extend our socio-environmental monitoring system to the suppliers of our cattle suppliers. We have also opened Green Offices at 13 of our processing units across Brazil. These offices will be used to help ranchers improve the environmental performance of their properties. We believe this inclusive, collaborative approach will contribute to the advancement of livestock farming in Brazil.
The company's continued commitment and tangible initiatives demonstrate that sustainability is no longer merely a pillar underpinning our business strategy, but the criterion by which all our initiatives are guided. We are confident this is the best approach to create value and contribute to society. Our size and global scale give us the opportunity to have a tremendous positive impact on our supply chain and our sector. We know that trust is vital in this process of transformation and we will build it through dialogue, listening and transparency. We believe this is not only the right thing to do, but the only option for the future of our shared society.
Gilberto Tomazoni, Global CEO JBS
1Q21 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
75,251.2
56,481.4
33.2%
1Q201Q21
ADJUSTED EBITDA
R$6.9Bn
Increase in EBITDA margin from
6.9% in 1Q20 to 9.1% in 1Q21
9.1%
6.9%
6,876.8
3,912.7 75.8%
1Q201Q21
FREE CASH FLOW
-R$3.5Bn
NET REVENUE
R$75.3Bn
33.2% increase compared with
1Q20
NET INCOME
R$2.0Bn
EPS of R$0.81
2,045.5
-5,933.0
1Q201Q21
-636.9 -3,483.8
1Q201Q21
Note: graphs in millions
1Q21 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
Consolidated Results
1Q21
4Q20
∆%
1Q20
∆%
LTM 1Q21
R$ Million
R$
% NR
R$
% NR
1Q21 vs 4Q20
R$
% NR
1Q21 vs 1Q20
R$
% NR
Net Revenue
75,251.2
100.0%
76,059.4
100.0%
-1.1%
56,481.4
100.0%
33.2%
288,974.1
100.0%
Cost of Goods Sold
(64,139.4)
-85.2%
(64,441.7)
-84.7%
-0.5%
(49,209.3)
-87.1%
30.3%
(239,916.0)
-83.0%
Gross Profit
11,111.8
14.8%
11,617.7
15.3%
-4.4%
7,272.1
12.9%
52.8%
49,058.0
17.0%
Selling Expenses
(4,080.6)
-5.4%
(4,039.0)
-5.3%
1.0%
(3,185.2)
-5.6%
28.1%
(15,376.8)
-5.3%
General and Adm. Expenses
(2,499.6)
-3.3%
(3,332.8)
-4.4%
-25.0%
(1,863.2)
-3.3%
34.2%
(11,428.7)
-4.0%
Net Financial Income (expense)
(1,172.7)
-1.6%
1,147.7
1.5%
-
(9,087.4)
-16.1%
-87.1%
(4,324.3)
-1.5%
Equity in earnings of subsidiaries
26.7
0.0%
13.5
0.0%
97.4%
13.1
0.0%
103.8%
67.1
0.0%
Other Income (expense)
96.7
0.1%
451.1
0.6%
-78.6%
64.4
0.1%
50.1%
537.3
0.2%
Profit (loss) before taxes
3,482.2
4.6%
5,858.3
7.7%
-40.6%
(6,786.2)
-12.0%
-
18,532.6
6.4%
Income and social contribution taxes
(1,326.7)
-1.8%
(1,835.1)
-2.4%
-27.7%
899.1
1.6%
-
(5,835.0)
-2.0%
Minority interest
(110.1)
-0.1%
(3.8)
0.0%
2776.6%
(45.9)
-0.1%
139.7%
(120.8)
0.0%
Net Income (Loss)
2,045.5
2.7%
4,019.4
5.3%
-49.1%
(5,933.0)
-10.5%
-
12,576.8
4.4%
Adjusted EBITDA
6,876.8
9.1%
7,034.4
9.2%
-2.2%
3,912.7
6.9%
75.8%
32,518.7
11.3%
Earnings per Share
0.81
1.53
-47.1%
n.a.
-
-
NET REVENUE
In 1Q21, JBS recorded a consolidated net revenue of R$75.3 billion, which represents an increase of 33.2% in relation to 1Q20, with all business units registering revenue growth in Reais. For the 1Q21, around 75% of JBS global sales were in the domestic markets where the Company operates and 25% through exports. In the last 12 months, revenue reached R$289 billion (US$53.4 billion), a record for the period.
ADJUSTED EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA was R$6.9 billion, an increase of 75.8% in relation to 1Q20, with JBS USA Pork, JBS USA Beef and PPC being the highlights, an increase of 212.6%, 148.5% and 68.8%, in EBITDA respectively, (in IFRS and Reais). The adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 9.1%. In the last 12 months, adjusted EBITDA reached R$32.5 billion (US$6 billion), a record for the period, with EBITDA Margin of 11.3%.
R$ Million
1Q21
4Q20
∆%
1Q20
∆%
LTM 1Q21
Net income for the period (including minority interest)
2,155.6
4,023.2
-46.4%
(5,887.1)
-
12,697.6
Financial income (expense), net
1,172.7
(1,147.7)
-
9,087.4
-87.1%
4,324.3
Current and deferred income taxes
1,326.7
1,835.1
-27.7%
(899.1)
-
5,835.0
Depreciation and amortization
2,082.0
2,119.5
-1.8%
1,673.6
24.4%
8,245.8
Equity in subsidiaries
(26.7)
(13.5)
97.4%
(13.1)
103.8%
(67.1)
(=) EBITDA
6,710.3
6,816.5
-1.6%
3,961.7
69.4%
31,035.6
Other income / expenses
0.9
83.0
-98.9%
(49.0)
-
139.3
Extemporaneous tax credits
(54.0)
(421.01)
-87.2%
-
-
(475.0)
SEC, DoJ and antitrust Agreements
192.4
536.9
-64.2%
-
-
1,475.5
Donations - Fazer o Bem Faz Bem
27.2
18.9
43.4%
-
-
343.3
(=) Adjusted EBITDA
6,876.8
7,034.4
-2.2%
3,912.7
75.8%
32,518.7
1Q21 CONSOLIDATED HIGHLIGHTS
NET FINANCIAL RESULTS
In 1Q21, net debt financial expenses were R$927.6 million, which correspond to US$169.5 million and represents a reduction of US$17.9 million (-9.5%) in relation to 1Q20.
R$ Million
1Q21
4Q20
∆%
1Q20
∆%
LTM 1T21
Exchange rate variation
(101.8)
2,105.5
-
(8,207.8)
-98.8%
259.9
Fair value adjustments on derivatives
145.5
(399.9)
-
243.9
-40.3%
(417.7)
Interest expense
(1,187.7)
(1,100.4)
7.9%
(1,214.2)
-2.2%
(4,743.8)
Interest expenses fromloans and financings
(941.4)
(890.2)
5.7%
(899.7)
4.6%
(3,862.4)
Interest income
187.9
632.8
-70.3%
133.1
41.2%
1,059.5
Interest income from investments
13.9
23.8
-41.7%
30.2
-54.1%
78.4
Taxes, contribution, fees and others
(216.5)
(90.3)
139.8%
(42.4)
411.0%
(482.1)
Finance income (expense)
(1,172.7)
1,147.7
-
(9,087.4)
-87.1%
(4,324.3)
NET INCOME
In 1Q21, JBS recorded a net income of R$2 billion, which represents an earnings per share of R$0.81 and reversed the loss of the 1Q20, which had been impacted by a negative exchange rate variation.
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND FREE CASH FLOW
In 1Q21, the Company presented a negative variation of R$629.4 million in cash flow from operating activities, mainly due to the payment of DOJ and Antitrust agreements in the quarter in the amount of R$1.1 billion. Free cash flow, after investments and net interest, was negative by R$3.5 billion in the quarter.
It is worth mentioning that the first quarter of the year has the characteristic of consuming cash, due to the concentration of payments to suppliers and the build up of inventories.
NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES
In 1Q21, the total cash used in investment activities was R$1.6 billion. Purchase of Property, Plants and Equipment (CAPEX) totaled R$1.7 billion for the quarter.
INDEBTEDNESS
JBS ended 1Q21 with R$10.3 billion in cash. Additionally, JBS USA has US$1.8 billion available in secured revolving credit lines, equivalent to R$10.5 billion considering quarter-end exchange rate, which securs JBS a total availability of R$20.8 billion, more than three times its short-term debt.
Net debt in Reais increased slightly from R$57 billion in the 1Q20 to R$57.2 billion in 1Q21, due to the devaluation of the Real, with leverage decreasing from 2.77x to 1.76x in the period. In Dollar terms, net debt decreased by US$923.5 million, from US$11 billion in 1Q20 to US$10 billion in 1Q21 and leverage decreased from 2.17x to 1.67x for the same period.
R$ Million
US$ Million
1Q21
4Q20
∆%
1Q20
∆%
1Q21
4Q20
∆%
1Q20
∆%
Gross Debt
67,431.6
65,906.7
2.3%
75,436.6
-10.6%
11,835.7
12,682.4
-6.7%
14,510.7
-18.4%
(+) Short Term Debt
6,308.3
4,562.1
38.3%
4,294.1
46.9%
1,107.3
877.9
26.1%
826.0
34.1%
% of the Gross Debt
9.4%
6.9%
5.7%
9.4%
6.9%
5.7%
(+) Long Term Debt
61,123.3
61,344.6
-0.4%
71,142.5
-14.1%
10,728.5
11,804.5
-9.1%
13,684.7
-21.6%
% of the Gross Debt
90.6%
93.1%
94.3%
90.6%
93.1%
94.3%
(-) Cash and Equivalents
10,258.5
19,679.7
-47.9%
18,466.2
-44.4%
1,800.6
3,787.0
-52.5%
3,552.1
-49.3%
Net Debt
57,173.1
46,227.0
23.7%
56,970.4
0.4%
10,035.1
8,895.4
12.8%
10,958.6
-8.4%
Leverage
1.76x
1.56x
2.77x
1,67x
1.58x
2.17x
