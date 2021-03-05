Log in
JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
JBS S A : Friboi Prepared Foods brand expands portfolio

03/05/2021 | 08:40am EST
Among the recent launches by Anglo, the highlights are the four exclusive mixed meat flavors: garlic, bacon, rump steak and pepper

São Paulo, March 04, 2021 - Anglo, the Friboi Prepared Foods brand, has just launched four exclusive mixed meat flavors: garlic, bacon, rump steak and pepper. The new products are part of the Company's portfolio which also consists of canned beef, feijoada, baked beans, meat balls, ham and sausages (traditional and in a sauce).

Anglo has a strong presence in the north of the country where it can be found in key points of sale in the seven states of the region, both in retail and wholesale chains and small commercial establishments. Its products are recognized for attributes like quality, practicality, convenience, sustainability and affordability for all consumers.

About Friboi
Market leader in Brazil and with a history extending back more than five decades, Friboi has revolutionized the animal protein segment by 'de-commoditizing' beef. Present in over 150 countries, the Company has 36 production factories in Brazil responsible for producing one of the most complete product portfolios of the industry which are sold under the Friboi, Reserva Friboi, Maturatta Friboi, Do Chef Friboi, 1953 Friboi and Swift Black brands. The Company also provides customized programs for the retail and wholesale sectors, like Açougue Nota 10 found in over a thousand stores and which and which maintains the same standard of service, ensuring the best display of the cuts, support for the management and improved profitability for storeowners. In addition, Friboi operates the Açougue Gourmet 1953 Friboi program, a model implemented in the supermarket industry to offer premium cuts in portions and wrapped according to the consumer's choice. In recognition of the high standard of quality of its products, Friboi holds important awards, such as the seal for 'The top-selling Beef in Brazil', as verified by consulting company Nielsen.

With the focus on the guarantee of origin, quality and safety of the food delivered to the consumer, from the animal welfare until delivery of the end-product, the Company adopts the best sustainability practices across its entire value chain, and constantly monitors its cattle suppliers using satellite imagery, georeferenced maps of the farms and by tracking official data from public bodies. On the social side, Friboi has supported the Special Chefs Institute project for more than eight years, and is also one of the sponsors of the 'Taça das Favelas' organized by the Central Única das Favelas (CUFA) and considered the world's largest intercommunity competition.

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2021 13:40:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 267 B 47 075 M 47 075 M
Net income 2020 3 800 M 671 M 671 M
Net Debt 2020 46 587 M 8 225 M 8 225 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
Yield 2020 2,46%
Capitalization 72 956 M 13 126 M 12 881 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,45x
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,38 BRL
Last Close Price 27,81 BRL
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS S.A.17.54%13 126
TYSON FOODS, INC.8.57%26 330
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.75%25 365
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-2.88%24 415
WH GROUP LIMITED8.00%13 320
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.-1.07%7 217
