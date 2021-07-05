JBS S A : Hackers demand $70 mln to restore data held by companies hit in cyberattack - blog

WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - Hackers suspected to be
behind a mass extortion attack that affected hundreds of
companies worldwide late on Sunday demanded $70 million to
restore the data they are holding ransom, according to a posting
on a dark web site.
The demand was posted on a blog typically used by the REvil
cybercrime gang, a Russia-linked group that is counted among the
cybercriminal world's most prolific extortionists.
The gang has an affiliate structure, occasionally making it
difficult to determine who speaks on the hackers' behalf, but
Allan Liska of cybersecurity firm Recorded Future said the
message "almost certainly" came from REvil's core leadership.
The group has not responded to an attempt by Reuters to
reach it for comment.
REvil's ransomware attack, which the group executed on
Friday, was among the most dramatic in a series of increasingly
attention-grabbing hacks.
The gang broke into Kaseya, a Miami-based information
technology firm, and used their access to breach some of its
clients' clients, setting off a chain reaction that quickly
paralyzed the computers of hundreds of firms worldwide.
An executive at Kaseya said the company was aware of the
ransom demand but did not immediately return further messages
seeking comment.
About a dozen different countries were affected, according
to research published https://www.welivesecurity.com/2021/07/03/kaseya-supply-chain-attack-what-we-know-so-far
by cybersecurity firm ESET.
In at least one case, the disruption spilled out into the
public domain when Swedish Coop grocery store chain had to close
hundreds of stores on Saturday because its cash registers had
been knocked offline as a consequence of the attack.
Earlier on Sunday, the White House said it was reaching out
to victims of the outbreak "to provide assistance based upon an
assessment of national risk."
The impact of the intrusion is still coming into focus.
Those hit included schools, small public-sector bodies,
travel and leisure organizations, credit unions and accountants,
said Ross McKerchar, chief information security officer at
Sophos Group Plc.
McKerchar's company was one of several that had blamed https://news.sophos.com/en-us/2021/07/04/independence-day-revil-uses-supply-chain-exploit-to-attack-hundreds-of-businesses
REvil for the attack, but Sunday's statement was the group's
first public acknowledgement that it was behind the campaign.
Ransom-seeking hackers have tended to favor more focused
shakedowns against single, high-value targets like Brazilian
meatpacker JBS, whose production was disrupted last
month when REvil attacked its systems. JBS said it ended up
paying https://jbsfoodsgroup.com/articles/jbs-usa-cyberattack-media-statement-june-9
the hackers $11 million.
Liska said he believed the hackers had bitten off more than
they could chew by scrambling the data of hundreds of companies
at a time and that the $70 million demand was an effort to make
the best of an awkward situation.
"For all of their big talk on their blog, I think this got
way out of hand," he said.
