JBS S A : Saudi Arabia bans imports from 11 Brazil poultry plants, Brazil says

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has banned imports
from 11 poultry plants in Brazil, according to a joint statement
from Brazil's agriculture and foreign ministries on Thursday,
which noted that no justification for the move was provided.
The Brazilian government said it has initiated talks with
Saudi Arabia regarding the bans.
"The Brazilian government was surprised and dismayed by
Saudi Arabia's decision to suspend 11 poultry exporting units,"
the statement said. "There was no prior contact from the Saudi
authorities, nor did they give any motivation or justification
to support the suspensions."
The Brazilian government said it learned of the suspensions
through the publication of a new list of Brazilian plants
permitted to export to Saudi Arabia.
Brazil said the new list excluding the 11 plants was issued
on Thursday by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo
Writing by Ana Mano
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)