Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JBS S A : Saudi Arabia bans poultry from 11 Brazilian plants without warning, Brazil says

05/06/2021 | 05:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has banned imports from 11 Brazilian poultry plants without saying why, according to a joint statement from Brazil's agriculture and foreign ministries on Thursday.

JBS SA, the world's largest meat company, confirmed that it was affected by the ban but declined to disclose how many plants had been targeted by the decision. Its rival BRF SA, Brazil's biggest chicken processor, said none of its units were affected.

ABPA, an association representing poultry and pork processors in Brazil, regretted the decision from Brazil's long-time meat importer. It said it is supporting the Brazilian government's efforts to understand Saudi Arabia's "unilateral" decision.

The Saudi embassy in Brazil was not immediately available for comment.

Arab countries, which import halal products made under Muslim dietary standards, have for some time tried to reduce imports while boosting domestic meat production.

"The Brazilian government was surprised and dismayed by Saudi Arabia's decision to suspend 11 poultry exporting units," the joint ministry statement said. "There was no prior contact from the Saudi authorities, nor did they give any motivation or justification to support the suspensions."

The Brazilian government said it has initiated talks with Saudi Arabia regarding the bans.

The Brazilian government said it learned of the suspensions through the publication of a new list of Brazilian plants permitted to export to Saudi Arabia.

Brazil said the new list excluding the 11 plants was issued on Thursday by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Cynthia Osterman Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRF S.A. 1.95% 20.89 End-of-day quote.-5.22%
JBS S.A. 1.94% 31.05 End-of-day quote.31.23%
All news about JBS S.A.
05:53pJBS S A  : Saudi Arabia bans poultry from 11 Brazilian plants without warning, B..
RE
05/01U.S. Farmers Look for Government Help to Support Biden's Climate Plans
DJ
04/29JBS S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/23Brazil meatpackers explore wheat as feed alternative as corn prices rise
RE
04/21Batista brothers' fintech PicPay files for IPO on Nasdaq
RE
04/21JBS S A  : Batista brothers' fintech PicPay files for IPO on Nasdaq
RE
04/20Meatpacker JBS USA Hires New Chief Legal Officer
DJ
04/20JBS S A  : commences exports to Cambodia and the Dominican Republic
PU
04/19JBS S A  : Brazil's JBS to buy plant-based meat company Vivera
RE
04/19JBS S A  : Brazil's JBS to buy plant-based meat company Vivera
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 293 B 55 547 M 55 547 M
Net income 2021 9 240 M 1 752 M 1 752 M
Net Debt 2021 43 643 M 8 277 M 8 277 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,45x
Yield 2021 2,14%
Capitalization 76 941 M 14 620 M 14 593 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 38,69 BRL
Last Close Price 30,64 BRL
Spread / Highest target 95,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS S.A.31.23%14 488
TYSON FOODS, INC.20.70%28 402
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION2.00%25 679
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-21.94%19 610
WH GROUP LIMITED5.08%12 962
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.10.83%8 115