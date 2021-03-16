Log in
JBS S A : Seara debuts in fish and seafood segment

03/16/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
Company introduces a range on the Brazilian market with a portfolio of ten products

São Paulo, March 16, 2021 - Seara is expanding its offering of protein for consumers and has just debuted in the fish and segment. In mid-Lent, the period when traditionally fish and seafood are more prevalent on Brazilian tables, the brand is offering ten new product options that will be available nationwide before the end of the first quarter.

The portfolio consists of: Tilapia Fish Fillets, Salmon Chunks and Salmon Steaks that are ASC-certified, vouching for the sustainability of the production chain and traceability from origin. The range also includes the Paella Kit, Mussels, Squid Rings and four options of Shrimp, one of them breaded.

The range covers a selection of individually frozen fish and seafood, which allows consumers to use only what they need and keep the rest for later, ensuring the quality while preserving the flavor and nutritional characteristics In addition, all the SKUs are recognized for their high nutritional value and high level of healthiness.

Sandro Facchini, fish business director of Seara, says that the Company chose to enter this sector on account of the growing consumption of this type of protein in Brazil, presenting an opportunity for expanding the brand's portfolio in the food industry, one of the market's most innovative and complete portfolios.

'Following the launches, the objective is to establish the company as the leading fish company in Brazil. We will use the Company's entire logistics and sales structure to reach Brazilian tables with certified products that combine the characteristic attributes of the brand, such as quality, innovation, healthiness and sustainability', he says.

JBS, of which Seara is part, is already recognized for having built strong brands in the food industry.

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 17:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
