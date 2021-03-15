JBS S A : Tyson Foods, JBS USA meatpacking workers receive COVID-19 vaccines

CHICAGO, March 15 (Reuters) - Meatpacker JBS USA said on
Monday that more than 20% of its employees have received a
COVID-19 vaccine, while rival Tyson Foods Inc said more
than 10% of its workers have received a shot.
Labor unions and meat companies have been pushing states to
accelerate the vaccine rollout in the food sector to protect
workers and avoid supply-chain disruptions from COVID-19
outbreaks, such as closures of slaughterhouses last year.
Companies are constrained by limited supplies and
regulations in individual states and cannot purchase vaccines
directly from drugmakers.
"While we are making good progress, there is much work left
to be done," JBS USA Chief Executive Officer Andre Nogueira
said.
JBS said 14,000 U.S. employees out of more than 60,000 have
received vaccines and another 7,000 are scheduled for shots this
week in states including Illinois, Texas, Nebraska and
Minnesota.
Tyson Foods said 15,000 U.S. employees were vaccinated in
the past two weeks out of a workforce totaling 139,000. The
company is expanding onsite vaccinations to all its 24,000
employees in Arkansas and will hold 19 vaccination events in the
state through April 2, according to a statement.
More than 1,200 employees were vaccinated March 9-10 at two
Tyson facilities in Arkansas, the company said. More vaccination
events are planned in California, Illinois, Missouri and
Oklahoma, according to Tyson.
