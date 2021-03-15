JBS S A : USA, Pilgrim's Say About 1/3 Of Workers to Receive Covid Vaccine by End of Week

By Stephen Nakrosis

JBS USA on Monday said about 14,000 of its team members in the U.S. have received a Covid-19 vaccine to date, and 7,000 more are scheduled for vaccination in the coming week

About one-third of its more than 60,000 team members will have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine once vaccination clinics conclude this week, the company said.

JBS USA and Pilgrim's Pride team members have been vaccinated in Beardstown, Ill., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ellijay, Ga. and Grand Island, Neb., among other locations, the companies said.

Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer of JBS USA, said: "While we are making good progress, there is much work left to be done. We thank state governors and other local officials for prioritizing our workforce and strongly urge our partners in other states to make sure essential food workers are given timely access to the vaccine.

In January, JBS USA and Pilgrim's said they would give a $100 incentive for all team members who choose to be vaccinated, with the goal of encouraging maximum voluntary participation. The companies also said they have been promoting multi-lingual internal education campaigns to emphasize the safety, efficacy and importance of receiving the vaccine.

JBS USA is the majority-shareholder of Pilgrim's Pride.

