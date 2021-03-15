Log in
JBS S.A.

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JBS S A : USA, Pilgrim's Say About 1/3 Of Workers to Receive Covid Vaccine by End of Week

03/15/2021
By Stephen Nakrosis

JBS USA on Monday said about 14,000 of its team members in the U.S. have received a Covid-19 vaccine to date, and 7,000 more are scheduled for vaccination in the coming week

About one-third of its more than 60,000 team members will have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine once vaccination clinics conclude this week, the company said.

JBS USA and Pilgrim's Pride team members have been vaccinated in Beardstown, Ill., Council Bluffs, Iowa, Ellijay, Ga. and Grand Island, Neb., among other locations, the companies said.

Andre Nogueira, chief executive officer of JBS USA, said: "While we are making good progress, there is much work left to be done. We thank state governors and other local officials for prioritizing our workforce and strongly urge our partners in other states to make sure essential food workers are given timely access to the vaccine.

In January, JBS USA and Pilgrim's said they would give a $100 incentive for all team members who choose to be vaccinated, with the goal of encouraging maximum voluntary participation. The companies also said they have been promoting multi-lingual internal education campaigns to emphasize the safety, efficacy and importance of receiving the vaccine.

JBS USA is the majority-shareholder of Pilgrim's Pride.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-15-21 1329ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
JBS S.A. -0.64% 26.31 End-of-day quote.11.20%
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION -1.61% 24.99 Delayed Quote.29.53%
Financials
Sales 2020 267 B 47 385 M 47 385 M
Net income 2020 3 763 M 668 M 668 M
Net Debt 2020 46 587 M 8 270 M 8 270 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 2,60%
Capitalization 69 021 M 12 405 M 12 253 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,43x
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,77 BRL
Last Close Price 26,31 BRL
Spread / Highest target 128%
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS S.A.11.20%12 405
TYSON FOODS, INC.17.18%27 541
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION3.93%26 165
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-15.21%21 916
WH GROUP LIMITED11.08%13 704
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.-11.92%6 913
