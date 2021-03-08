JBS S A : is donating hospital equipment and resources to Santa Catarina

Santa Catarina, March 5, 2021 - JBS is delivering 50 respirators to the state of Santa Catarina - 40 devices arrive today (5) and the rest next Monday (8). The Company is also sending another 18 infusion pumps for the assembly of new ICU beds amid the public health emergency in the region caused by Covid-19. The equipment will be distributed to municipalities in Santa Catarina by the Department of Health.

The city of Xanxerê, in the western region, one of those most affected by the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, will also receive resources for the purchase of medications used in treating patients in a critical state. Also, 128,000 personal protective equipment (PPEs) kits will be delivered, including 120,000 procedure gloves and eight thousand TNT aprons. The donations by JBS should be sufficient to supply the Hospital Regional São Paulo for a month.

'The donations by JBS meet the emergency requirements of the healthcare system in Santa Catarina, which were agreed with the local authorities. Since last year we have helped the state counter the pandemic and we are confident that we are contributing to building a permanent legacy for public health in Santa Catarina when all this is over', says Fernando Meller, executive officer for People and Management at JBS.

The action is part of the Company's social responsibility program, 'Good Deeds Do Good - Feeding the World with Solidarity', which since last year has already allocated R$ 28 million to Santa Catarina, of which R$ 10 million to the state and R$ 18 million to 40 state-wide cities benefiting 3.5 million people. In the state, the Company has operations in 16 municipalities and employs over 18,000 Team Members.

'Good Deeds Do Good - Feeding the World with Solidarity'

The R$ 400 million donated by JBS against the pandemic in Brazil are being invested on the three work fronts of the program - health, social assistance and science. It is estimated that over 77 million people have benefitted from these actions.

The resources were allocated taking into account the diagnosis undertaken using municipal and state health systems, and included interviews and data analysis. This information was evaluated by specialists from the three independent committees of the JBS program in the health, social, and science areas and who, with extensive experience in their respective fields of operation, provided support in defining the actions and projects supported.

Find out more about the program at the site jbs.com.br/fazerobemfazbem.

About JBS

JBS is the world's second-largest food company and the largest in animal protein. With a global platform diversified by geography and type of products (poultry, pork, beef and lamb), the Company has over 245,000 Team Members in production units and offices on all continents, in countries like Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China, among others. In Brazil, there are over 145,000 Team Members, making the company one of the country's largest private employers.

Worldwide, JBS offers an extensive portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Seara, Moy Park, Friboi, Primo, and Just Bare, among many others, which find their way every day onto the tables of consumers in 190 countries. The Company is also investing in correlated businesses like leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wrapping, solid waste management solutions, recycling, metallic packaging and transport.

JBS conducts its operations focused on the high quality and safety of its food products, and it adheres to best sustainability and animal welfare practices throughout its value chain. The Together for the Amazon program is part of this commitment. Besides fostering the sustainable development of the Amazon biome, promoting the conservation and sustainable use of the forest, it also incorporates improvements in the quality of life of the population living there, as well as the development of new technologies for preserving the environment. With the implementation of a blockchain platform, unrivalled in the animal protein sector, it will extend control not only over the direct suppliers of JBS, but also over their suppliers.