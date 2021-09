SAO PAULO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - An executive at meat producer JBS SA on Thursday anticipated higher logistics costs amid ongoing truckers' protests nationwide.

Valdecir Martins, national manager for grain origination at JBS unit Seara in Brazil, speaking at a live event, said the meat sector could also suffer from feed shortages if the protests continue. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)