JBS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.916.265/0001-60

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.330.587

Authorized Capital Publicly Held Company

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 24, 2021, AT 10:30 A.M.

Date, Time and Venue: March 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., at the headquarters of JBS S.A. ("Company"), at Avenida Marginal Direita do Tietê, 500, Bloco I, 3º Andar, Vila Jaguara, CEP 05118- 100, in the city and state of São Paulo, via video conferencing.

Call notice: The call notice was sent via e-mail to all members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 18 of the Company's Bylaws.

Attendance: The necessary quorum for the Board of Directors' Meeting was verified, given the presence of all the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to articles 15 and 18 of its Bylaws, namely: Jeremiah O'Callaghan (Chairman), José Batista Sobrinho (Vice-Chairman),Wesley

Mendonça Batista Filho, Aguinaldo Gomes Ramos Filho, Gilberto Meirelles Xandó Baptista,

Alba Pettengill, José Guimarães Monforte, Márcio Guedes Pereira Júnior and Gelson Luiz Merisio.

Messrs. Gilberto Tomazoni, CEO of the Company, and Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti, Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer partially attended the meeting as guests to present certain matters on the agenda.

The meeting was entirely attended by Mr. Daniel Pitta, the Company's Chief Legal Officer.

Presiding: Jeremiah O'Callaghan, Chairman; Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa, Secretary.

Agenda: (i) to present an overview of the market and the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020; (ii) to analyze the financial statements accompanied with the Company's Independent Auditors' Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 ("Financial Statements") and the Company's Management Report ("Management Report") (Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes will be available to discuss the developments of the audit works carried out at the Company for the above-mentioned period); (iii) to discuss and resolve on the Company's Financial Statements, Management Report, the management accounts for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, as well as to approve the proposal for allocation of net income for