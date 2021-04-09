Log in
MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING HELD ON MARCH 26, 2021, AT 11:00 AM

04/09/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
JBS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.916.265/0001-60

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.330.587

Authorized Capital Publicly Held Company

EXCERPT OF THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS' MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 26, 2021, AT 11:00 A.M.

Date, Time and Venue: March 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the headquarters of JBS S.A. ("Company"), at Avenida Marginal Direita do Tietê, 500, Bloco I, 3º Andar, Vila Jaguara, CEP 05118- 100, in the city and state of São Paulo, via video conferencing.

Call notice: The call notice was sent via e-mail to all members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to article 18 of the Company's Bylaws.

Attendance: The necessary quorum for the Board of Directors' Meeting was verified, given the presence of all the members of the Board of Directors, pursuant to articles 15 and 18 of its Bylaws, namely: Jeremiah O'Callaghan (Chairman), José Batista Sobrinho (Vice Chairman) , Wesley Mendonça Batista Filho (represented by Jeremiah O'Callaghan, pursuant to the sole paragraph of article 15 of the Company's Bylaws), Aguinaldo Gomes Ramos Filho, Gilberto Meirelles Xandó Baptista, Alba Pettengill, José Guimarães Monforte, Márcio Guedes Pereira Júnior and Gelson Luiz Merisio.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Daniel Pitta, the Company's Chief Legal Officer.

Presiding: Jeremiah O'Callaghan, Chairman; Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa, Secretary.

Agenda: (i) to present the changes made in the Management Proposal to the Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on April 28, 2021 ("Management Proposal").

Discussions and Resolutions:

1. Mr. Jeremiah O'Callaghan began the meeting by informing the members of the Board of

Directors that the Company's Management made adjustments and modifications in the Management Proposal approved, by a unanimous vote, by the members of the Board of Directors at a meeting held on March 24, 2021.

1

Accordingly, after discussing the proposed adjustments and modifications, the members of the Board of Directors approved, by a unanimous vote and with one abstention, the new wording of the Management Proposal reflecting the adjustments and changes discussed herein, as per the material made available to the members of the Board of Directors by means of the Diligent Board portal.

Finally, the members of the Board of Directors authorized the Executive Officers to perform all necessary acts to proceed with the changes in the Management Proposal, and ratified all other resolutions taken at the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on March 24, 2021.

Minutes in Summary Form: The Board of Directors approved the drawing up of these minutes in summary form and their publication by omitting the signatures, pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of Brazilian Corporate Law.

Closure: There being no further business to discuss, the floor was offered to anyone who intended to speak and, as no one did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved and signed by all attendees.

Attending Board Members: Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan, José Batista Sobrinho, Wesley Mendonça Batista Filho, Aguinaldo Gomes Ramos Filho, Gilberto Meirelles Xandó Baptista, Alba Pettengill, José Guimarães Monforte, Márcio Guedes Pereira Júnior and Gelson Luiz Merisio.

This is a free English translation of the Minutes of the Board of Directors' Meeting held on March

26, 2021, drawn up in the Company's book.

São Paulo, March 26, 2021.

Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa

Secretary

2

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 21:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
