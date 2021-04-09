Log in
JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING HELD ON MARCH 23, 2021, AT 2:00 PM

04/09/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
JBS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.916.265/0001-60

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.330.587

Minutes Book

MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL MEETING

HELD ON MARCH 23, 2021

Date, Time and Venue: March 23, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the headquarters of JBS S.A. ("Company"), at Avenida Marginal Direita do Tietê, 500, Bloco I, 3º Andar, Vila Jaguara, CEP 05118-100, in the city and state of São Paulo, via video conferencing.

Call Notice: The call notice was sent via e-mail to all members of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to article 12 of the Fiscal Council's Internal Regulations.

Attendance: All the members of the Fiscal Council were present, namely Adrian Lima da Hora; José Paulo da Silva Filho; Demetrius Nichele Macei and Maurício Wanderley Estanislau da Costa, reaching the necessary quorum for the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by: Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Executive Officer, Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti, CFO and IRO, Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez, Chief Administration and Control Officer, Agnaldo dos Santos Moreira Jr., Accounting Officer and Louise da Silva Maximo, Accounting Manager. The meeting was also attended by Alcides Neto, representative of Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes ("Grant Thornton").

Presiding: Adrian Lima da Hora, Chairman; and Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa, Secretary.

Agenda: (i) to present an overview of the market and the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries in the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020; (ii) to discuss the Independent Auditor's Report on the Company's parent company and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 ("Auditor's Report") with the representatives of Grant Thornton; (iii) to analyze, discuss and resolve on the financial statements accompanied with the Company's Independent Auditor's Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 ("Financial Statements") and the Company's Management Report ("Management Report");

  1. to discuss and resolve on the proposal for allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020; (v) to discuss and resolve on the Fiscal Council's Report on the Financial Statements; (vi) to provide an update on the works of the Advisory Committees to the
    Company's Board of Directors; and (vii) to approve the Fiscal Council's 2021 meetings and activities agenda.

Resolutions:

  1. Messrs. Jeremiah O'Callaghan and Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti jointly

presented an overview of the Company's and its subsidiaries' operations in the period ended December 31, 2020, emphasizing the Company's leverage, cash and cash equivalents and reduction in net debt in 2020;

  1. following the presentation, the Fiscal Council members analyzed the Financial
    Statements, Management Report and Auditor's Report, and made questions, which were all clarified by Messrs. Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez, Agnaldo dos Santos Moreira Jr. and Louise Maximo.
  2. In addition to the analysis of the Financial Statements, Mr. Alcides Neto informed that his work as independent auditor was carried out normally, with no deviation and/or complication, nor any relevant fact or information subject to recommendation. Mr. Alcides Neto also informed that: (a) there were no significant changes to the Company's accounting

practices, estimates or judgments; (b) the independent auditors did not find any irregularities in the year; (c) there were no matters identified globally that could impact the professional independence of the independent auditors; (d) they had access to all information requested; and (e) no material adjustments were identified in the conclusion of the independent auditors' work. Consequently, Grand Thornton issued an unqualified audit report. As per request of the Chairman of the Fiscal Council, Mr. Adrian Lima da Hora, a questionnaire referring to the works carried out by Grand Thornton will be filed at the Company's headquarters;

after the above-mentioned facts, the Fiscal Council members, in the use of their legal and statutory attributions, declared that (a) they analyzed the Management Report and the Financial Statements, including the proposal for allocation of net income for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company accrued 25% related to the payment of mandatory dividends and allocated the additional dividends of R$1.419 billion to equity, as shown in the statements of changes in equity; and (b) based on the revision of the Fiscal Council members and on the information and clarifications received over the year, and considering the unqualified Auditor's Report on the Financial Statement issued today, the Fiscal Council opinion is that all documents can be sent for approval of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting;

  1. then, the Fiscal Council members approved the Fiscal Council's Report on the
    Financial Statements and agreed with the proposal for allocation of net income for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020;
  1. then, Ms. Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa, secretary, made a presentation to update the

members of the Company's Fiscal Council on the works carried out in the most recent meetings of the (1) Statutory Audit Committee, (2) Financial and Risk Management Committee, (3) Governance, Compensation and Nomination Committee; and (4) Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee.

  1. presentation of the works carried out by the Company's Statutory Audit Committee,

emphasizing the analysis of the Interim Financial Information and discussion with Grant Thornton on the audit work in the third quarter of 2020;

  1. presentation of the works carried out by the Company's Financial and Risk

Management Committee, emphasizing the monitoring of the Dashboard of the third quarter of 2020 and the presentation on the liability management implemented by the Company;

  1. presentation of the works carried out by the Company's Governance, Compensation and Nomination Committee, emphasizing the discussions on the Company's Management
    Proposal, especially the discussions related to the election of the members of the Fiscal Council and Board of Directors for the next term of office, and definition of the overall annual compensation of the executive officers and members of the Fiscal Council and Statutory Audit Committee for the 2021 fiscal year; and
  2. presentation of the works carried out by the Social and Environmental Responsibility Committee, emphasizing the discussion on the sustainability framework, the green platform (cattle traceability) and projects related to the ESG in progress at JBS USA.
  1. finally, the members of the Fiscal Council received copies and analyzed the suggestion of the Fiscal Council's Activities Agenda for the 2021 fiscal year and, after making adjustments and suggestions, approved, by a unanimous vote, the 2021 activities agenda, which will be filed at the Company's headquarters.

Minutes in Summary Form: The Fiscal Council authorized the drawing up of these minutes in the summary form and its publication by omitting the signatures, pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of Brazilian Corporate Law.

Closure: There being no further business to discuss, the floor was offered to anyone who intended to speak and, as no one did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved and signed by all attendees.

São Paulo, March 23, 2021.

Adrian Lima da Hora

Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa

Chairman

Secretary

Attending Members:

Adrian Lima da Hora

José Paulo da Silva Filho

Demetrius Nichele Macei

Maurício Wanderley Estanislau da Costa

Disclaimer

JBS SA published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 21:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
