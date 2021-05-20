MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING HELD ON MAY 11, 2021, AT 2:00 P.M.
JBS S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.916.265/0001-60
Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.330.587
Minutes Book
Date, Time and Venue: The meeting of the Fiscal Council of JBS. S.A. ("Company"), was held on May 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, at Avenida Marginal Direita do Tietê, 500, Bloco I, 3º Andar, Vila Jaguara, CEP 05118-100, in the city and state of São Paulo, via video conferencing.
Call Notice: The call notice was sent via e-mail to all members of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to article 12 of the Fiscal Council's Internal Regulations.
Attendance: All the members of the Fiscal Council were present: Messrs. Adrian Lima da Hora, José Paulo da Silva Filho, Demetrius Nichele Macei and Roberto Lamb, reaching the necessary quorum for the meeting.
The meeting was also attended by Mr. Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti, Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez, Chief Management and Control Officer, Mr. Agnaldo dos Santos Moreira Jr., Chief Accounting and Corporate Administration Officer, Ms. Louise da Silva Maximo, Accounting Manager, and Messrs. Alcides Neto and Alison Evandro de Almeida, representatives of Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes ("Grant Thornton").
Presiding: Adrian Lima da Hora, Chair; and Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa, Secretary.
Agenda: (i) election of the Fiscal Council's Chair for the next term of office; (ii) presentation of the market overview and the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries in the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) analysis of the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 ("Interim Financial Statements") accompanied with the independent auditor's report on the Interim Financial Statements ("Auditor's Report") issued by Grant Thornton, the Company's independent auditor firm; (iv) discussion with Grant Thornton on the development of the auditor's work at the Company for the period ended March 31, 2021; (v) discussion and approval of the Fiscal Council's report on the Interim Financial Statements; (vi) update on the works of the advisory committees to the Company's Board of Directors; and (vii) other matters of interest of the Fiscal Council's members.
Resolutions:
1
initially, the Fiscal Council members unanimously resolved, with abstention of Mr.Adrian Lima Da Hora, to approve the election of Mr. Adrian Lima Da Hora, Brazilian, married, business administrator, holder of professional identification document number 3789, issued by CRA/PE, and inscribed in the register of individual taxpayers (CPF/ME) under number 372.365.394-49, resident and domiciled in the city and state of São Paulo, with office at Avenida Marginal Direita do Tietê, nº 500, Bloco I, Térreo, Vila Jaguara, CEP 05118-100, member of the Fiscal Council, as Chair of the Fiscal Councilfor a term of office that will expire at the Annual Shareholders'
Meeting that resolves on the financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021;
Mr.Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti began the meeting by presenting an overview of the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries in the period ended March 31, 2021, highlighting the Company's financial solidity;
The members of the Fiscal Council presented their questions related to working capital, the agreements executed with the Department of Justice and class action in the United States, which were all satisfactorily answered by Mr. Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti;
subsequently, the members of the Fiscal Council analyzed the Interim Financial Statements, whose copies were made available on the Diligent portal before the meeting. During the analysis of the Interim Financial Statements, Mr.Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez and Aguinaldo dos Santos Moreira Jr. and Ms. Louise da Silva Maximo presented to the members of the Fiscal Council their considerations about the main items of the Interim Financial Statements.
The members of the Fiscal Council asked questions about the Interim Financial Statements and received additional clarifications from Messrs. Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez, Aguinaldo
dos Santos Moreira Jr. and Ms. Louise da Silva Maximo;
then, Mr.Alcides Neto, representative of Grant Thornton, made a presentation on the works carried out by Grant Thornton related to the Interim Financial Statements, highlighting the independence and the communication required from auditors, the status of field works, the development of the audit work and the Company's internal controls in the quarter. Mr. Alcides Neto also highlighted that there was no disagreement with the Company's Management, nor any evidence of frauds or errors, conflicts of interest, and that all contingency processes were reviewed by the independent auditors. All questions from the member of the Fiscal Council were duly answered by Mr. Alcides Neto;
then, Ms.Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa, secretary of the Fiscal Council, made a presentation to update the members of the Fiscal Council on the works carried out by the Statutory Audit Committee;
2
subsequently, the members of the Fiscal Council declared that, in the performance of their legal and statutory duties, they examined the Earnings Release and the Interim Financial Statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, approved by the Company's Board of Directors on this date. Based on the review, information and clarifications received during the period and considering the independent auditor's unqualified review report on the parent company and consolidated interim financial statements issued on this date, the Fiscal Council has not been informed of any additional evidence or additional fact that makes it believe that the aforementioned financial statements does not reflect in all material respects the data contained therein. The Fiscal Council deems the parent company and consolidated interim financial statements fit to be disclosed by the Company.
Minutes in Summary Form: The Fiscal Council authorized the drawing up of these minutes in the summary form and their publication omitting the signatures, pursuant to paragraphs 1 and 2 of article 130 of Brazilian Corporate Law.
Closure: There being no further business to discuss, the Chair offered the floor to anyone who intended to speak and, as no one did, the meeting was adjourned for the time necessary to draw up these minutes, which were then read, approved and signed by all attendees.