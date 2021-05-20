MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING HELD ON MAY 11, 2021, AT 2:00 P.M.

JBS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 02.916.265/0001-60

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.330.587

Minutes Book

MINUTES OF THE FISCAL COUNCIL'S MEETING

HELD ON MAY 11, 2021

Date, Time and Venue: The meeting of the Fiscal Council of JBS. S.A. ("Company"), was held on May 11, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at the Company's headquarters, at Avenida Marginal Direita do Tietê, 500, Bloco I, 3º Andar, Vila Jaguara, CEP 05118-100, in the city and state of São Paulo, via video conferencing.

Call Notice: The call notice was sent via e-mail to all members of the Fiscal Council, pursuant to article 12 of the Fiscal Council's Internal Regulations.

Attendance: All the members of the Fiscal Council were present: Messrs. Adrian Lima da Hora, José Paulo da Silva Filho, Demetrius Nichele Macei and Roberto Lamb, reaching the necessary quorum for the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Mr. Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti, Chief Finance and Investor Relations Officer, Mr. Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez, Chief Management and Control Officer, Mr. Agnaldo dos Santos Moreira Jr., Chief Accounting and Corporate Administration Officer, Ms. Louise da Silva Maximo, Accounting Manager, and Messrs. Alcides Neto and Alison Evandro de Almeida, representatives of Grant Thornton Auditores Independentes ("Grant Thornton").

Presiding: Adrian Lima da Hora, Chair; and Milena Hitomi Yanagisawa, Secretary.

Agenda: (i) election of the Fiscal Council's Chair for the next term of office; (ii) presentation of the market overview and the operations of the Company and its subsidiaries in the period ended March 31, 2021; (iii) analysis of the Company's interim financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 ("Interim Financial Statements") accompanied with the independent auditor's report on the Interim Financial Statements ("Auditor's Report") issued by Grant Thornton, the Company's independent auditor firm; (iv) discussion with Grant Thornton on the development of the auditor's work at the Company for the period ended March 31, 2021; (v) discussion and approval of the Fiscal Council's report on the Interim Financial Statements; (vi) update on the works of the advisory committees to the Company's Board of Directors; and (vii) other matters of interest of the Fiscal Council's members.

Resolutions: