Meat packers' profit margins jumped 300% during pandemic - White House economics team

12/10/2021 | 04:20pm EST
Worker stacks beef in meat section of Costco during coronavirus pandemic in Webster, Texas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Four of the biggest meat-processing companies, using their market power in the highly consolidated U.S. market to drive up meat prices and underpay farmers, have tripled their own net profit margins since the pandemic started, White House economics advisers said.

Financial statements of the meat-processing companies - which control 55%-85% of the market for beef, poultry and pork - contradict claims that rising meat prices were caused by higher labor or transportation costs, advisers led by National Economic Council Director Brian Deese wrote in an analysis published on the White House website Friday.

Officials studied earnings statements from Tyson Foods Inc, the chicken producer and biggest U.S. meat company by sales; Brazil-based JBS SA, the world's biggest meatpacker; Brazilian beef producer Marfrig Global Foods SA which owns most of National Beef Packing Company; and Seaboard Corp RIC.

Those statements showed a 120% collective jump in their gross profits since the pandemic and a 500% increase in net income, the analysis shows. These companies recently announced $1 billion in new dividends and stock buybacks, on top of the more than $3 billion they paid to shareholders since the pandemic began.

Trade group the North American Meat Institute accused the White House of "cherry-picking" data.

"It is no coincidence this blog post appears on the same day as the Consumer Price Index is released showing gas and energy prices are up nearly 60 percent over the past 12 months which is nearly 10 times the rate of inflation for food," President Julie Anna Potts said in a statement.

Profit margins - the spread companies are making over and above their costs - have increased significantly too, belying the argument that companies are just passing along higher labor and supply costs, the analysis said, with gross margins up 50% and net margins up over 300%.

"If rising input costs were driving rising meat prices, those profit margins would be roughly flat, because higher prices would be offset by the higher costs," the analysis said.

Increases in meat prices accounted for 25% of the rise in consumer prices for food consumed at home in November, a big driver in the surge in inflation seen in recent months.

Tyson increased the price of beef "so much -- by more than 35% -- that they made record profits while actually selling less beef than before," the advisers wrote.

The companies didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The White House, hammered by Republicans over rising inflation, is scrambling to combat rising prices by clearing supply chain logjams and tackling what it views as uncompetitive practices by big companies, which are reporting big profit gains even as consumers suffer.

Friday's blog - released after November consumer prices showed the largest annual gain since 1982 - reflects growing frustration by White House officials about continued increases in meat prices, an issue it flagged in September.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Caroline Stauffer, Heather Timmons and Mark Porter)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.57% 6.3474 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.03% 164.125 End-of-day quote.17.60%
JBS S.A. 0.20% 34.72 End-of-day quote.46.75%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 136.675 End-of-day quote.21.05%
MARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS S.A. -2.61% 22 End-of-day quote.51.62%
SEABOARD CORPORATION -1.38% 3845.99 Delayed Quote.28.67%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 0.43% 84.11 Delayed Quote.29.62%
Financials
Sales 2021 343 B 61 190 M 61 190 M
Net income 2021 18 167 M 3 237 M 3 237 M
Net Debt 2021 52 714 M 9 392 M 9 392 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,61x
Yield 2021 7,79%
Capitalization 80 860 M 14 449 M 14 406 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 33,2%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 34,72 BRL
Average target price 47,98 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBS S.A.46.75%14 501
TYSON FOODS, INC.29.62%30 550
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-3.88%24 307
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-33.26%17 189
WH GROUP LIMITED-24.62%8 229
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION42.89%6 862