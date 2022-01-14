Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nearly 90% of big US meat plants had COVID-19 cases in pandemic's first year - data

01/14/2022 | 01:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Employees wear face masks at the JBS USA meat packing plant in Greeley

(Reuters) - Nearly 90% of processing plants owned by five big U.S. meat companies had COVID-19 cases in 2020 and early 2021, a Reuters analysis of public data found, as a congressional committee investigates how meatpackers handled the pandemic.

The U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis began its probe last year amid evidence the plants were major spreaders of COVID-19 and that workers suffered unusually severe outbreaks. It is unclear what the consequences of the investigation could be.

"The impact of the coronavirus on the essential workers of the meatpacking industry was both terrible and avoidable," Subcommittee Chair Representative James Clyburn told Reuters. "As our investigation continues, I reiterate my call for meatpacking companies to make widespread changes and immediately provide safe working conditions for their employees."

While the spread of COVID-19 at meat plants was covered widely by media in the first year of the crisis, the percentage of major packing plants that had multiple cases has not been previously reported.

Data from meatpackers Tyson Foods, JBS, Cargill, Smithfield Foods and National Beef made public in October showed 59,000 cases of COVID-19 and 269 deaths among their workers between March 2020 and Feb. 1 2021. Both figures were around three times higher than previous estimates.

Reuters compared that data, which included company locations with COVID-19 cases, to publicly available company filings and websites that list the companies' major processing plant locations to determine the percentage of facilities that had multiple cases.

The analysis showed multiple cases at 218 of the 247 plants owned by the five companies in the United States over the period. That represents 88.2%. For each company individually, the rates ranged from 82% of JBS'62 U.S. plants - including those owned by its subsidiary Pilgrim's Pride - to 100% of National Beef's eight plants.

Mark Lauritsen of the United Food and Commercial Workers union, which represents meatpacking workers, said the numbers were "a reflection and confirmation of how bad the initial outbreaks in meatpacking were."

Reports of outbreaks at meat plants have slowed since the first year of the pandemic, but infections from the Omicron variant are causing staffing issues, according to meat companies and union officials.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson did not comment on the percentage of company plants with cases but said the company has spent $810 million on preventative COVID-19 measures and began providing paid sick leave to vaccinated workers this month.

Smithfield vice president of corporate affairs Jim Monroe called the Reuters analysis "misleading" and said one reason for the high number of cases was due to "frequent and widespread testing" of workers. Monroe also pointed to Smithfield's efforts to protect its workers including by providing protective equipment like face shields and by installing sanitizer stations.

National Beef, Cargill and JBS did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Leah Douglas; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

By Leah Douglas


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.10% 0.8346 Delayed Quote.-0.67%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.02% 162.9 End-of-day quote.-3.00%
JBS S.A. 1.11% 37.46 Delayed Quote.-2.27%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.13% 137.175 End-of-day quote.-1.93%
TYSON FOODS, INC. 0.18% 93.364 Delayed Quote.4.12%
All news about JBS S.A.
01:50pNearly 90% of big US meat plants had COVID-19 cases in pandemic's first year - data
RE
01/13Brazil meatpacker Minerva mulls switch to Nasdaq listing -source
RE
01/13Brazil meatpacker Minerva mulling change of domicile
RE
01/03Biden unveils plan to boost competition in U.S. meat industry
RE
2021JBS S.A.(BOVESPA : JBSS3) dropped from Brazil Valor BM&FBOVESPA Index
CI
2021WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Brazilian companies hear the siren's call of U.S. stock excha..
RE
2021European supermarkets stop selling Brazil beef over deforestation links
RE
2021Brazil's Minerva Shares Jump 8.1% on China Reopening; JBS, BRF Also Rise
DJ
2021Chickens, tractors, grain silos destroyed by deadly U.S. tornadoes
RE
2021JBS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JBS S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 344 B 62 015 M 62 015 M
Net income 2021 15 449 M 2 786 M 2 786 M
Net Debt 2021 57 241 M 10 324 M 10 324 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,24x
Yield 2021 5,40%
Capitalization 86 309 M 15 668 M 15 566 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,42x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 34,5%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 37,06 BRL
Average target price 48,21 BRL
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBS S.A.-2.27%15 668
TYSON FOODS, INC.4.12%33 843
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION1.43%26 863
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-4.53%16 958
WH GROUP LIMITED0.00%8 122
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION0.04%6 820