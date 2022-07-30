Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-07-29 pm EDT
31.94 BRL   -0.44%
Paper Excellence and J&F remain at odds over Eldorado deal after court ruling

07/30/2022 | 09:40am EDT
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Canada's Paper Excellence said it had been authorized by a Brazilian court to conclude the acquisition of outstanding shares of Brazilian pulpmaker Eldorado Brasil Celulose, a statement immediately challenged by Eldorado's majority owner.

The move is the latest in a long-running legal wrangle over Eldorado, dating back to an original deal signed in 2017 but never finalized. Since then the two parties have been in dispute over the price of the deal and the right to conclude it.

In a statement issued late on Friday, Paper Excellence said Judge Renata Maciel had agreed with an arbitration panel that decided last year that the company, which owns 49.4% of Eldorado, may acquire the remaining stake to reach 100%.

It said the judge had decided the arbitration was correct in giving Paper Excellence the right to complete the acquisition and dismissed arguments to the contrary from Eldorado's majority owner, holding company J&F Investments.

The arbitration had mandated that the full deal be priced at 15 billion reais ($2.9 billion), as set forth in the original sale contract.

However J&F said it was "surprised" by the judge's decision because it had obtained a decision from an appeal court suspending the lower court proceedings.

In a statement, J&F - which also controls listed food processor JBS SA - said the latest court decision is "void" and ignores evidence regarding the arbitration proceeding.

Paper Excellence CEO in Brazil, Claudio Cotrim, said the Canadian company would consider a potential capacity expansion of Eldorado, based in the mid-western state of Mato Grosso do Sul.

Since the Eldorado acquisition, signed in 2017 but never finalized, Paper Excellence has acquired control of U.S. companies Resolute Forest Products and Domtar. In 2019 it bought Canada's Catalyst Paper.

($1 = 5.1724 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by David Holmes)

By Tatiana Bautzer


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.09% 5.2892 Delayed Quote.-16.68%
JBS S.A. -0.44% 31.94 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
RESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS INC. -0.25% 20.28 Delayed Quote.32.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 365 B 70 537 M 70 537 M
Net income 2022 15 198 M 2 933 M 2 933 M
Net Debt 2022 56 066 M 10 822 M 10 822 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,85x
Yield 2022 5,90%
Capitalization 70 847 M 13 675 M 13 675 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 37,3%
Chart JBS S.A.
Duration : Period :
JBS S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 31,94 BRL
Average target price 55,43 BRL
Spread / Average Target 73,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBS S.A.-15.84%13 675
TYSON FOODS, INC.0.05%31 820
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION0.90%26 942
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-14.96%13 783
WH GROUP LIMITED21.47%10 702
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION11.24%7 499