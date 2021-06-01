Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Brazil
  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  JBS S.A.
  News
  Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
  Report
Some shifts canceled at U.S., Canada meat plants after JBS cyberattack

06/01/2021 | 10:33am EDT
FILE PHOTO: JBS USA Worthington pork plant as COVID-19 cases surge in Minnesota

CHICAGO (Reuters) - JBS canceled some shifts at large U.S. and Canadian meat plants on Tuesday after the company was hit by a cyberattack over the weekend, according to unions and company social media posts.

The attack caused JBS's Australian operations to shut down on Monday. The company, the world's largest meatpacker, said it was working to resolve the incident.

"On Sunday, May 30, JBS USA determined that it was the target of an organised cybersecurity attack, affecting some of the servers supporting its North American and Australian IT systems," it said in a statement released Monday.

JBS reported the incident a few weeks after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline in the United States, crippled fuel delivery for several days in the U.S. Southeast.

The attack also comes at a time of rising global meat prices as China increases imports, food costs rise and plants continue to face labor shortages that started during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two kill and fabrication shifts had been canceled at JBS's beef plant in Greeley, Colorado, due to the cyber attack, representatives of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 7 said in an e-mail. JBS Beef in Cactus, Texas, also said on Facebook it would not run on Tuesday -- updating an early post that had said the plant would run as normal.

The United States Cattlemen's Association, an industry group, said on Twitter that it had reports of JBS redirecting livestock haulers who arrived at plants and were to unload animals for processing.

JBS Canada said in a Facebook post that shifts had been canceled at its plant in Brooks, Alberta, on Monday and one shift so far had been canceled on Tuesday.

The Brazilian company, which has its North American operations headquartered in Greeley, did not respond to additional questions about the cyberattack.

A JBS beef plant in Grand Island, Michigan, said only workers in maintenance and shipping were scheduled to work on Tuesday due to the cyberattack.

"We continue to work through the situation and will keep you informed regarding production on Wednesday," the Facebook post from Grand Island, Michigan, said.

(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK INC 0.14% 329.38 Delayed Quote.20.34%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 11.04% 151.35 End-of-day quote.8.92%
JBS S.A. 0.43% 30.25 End-of-day quote.27.85%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.34% 115.95 End-of-day quote.2.59%
Financials
Sales 2021 306 B 59 251 M 59 251 M
Net income 2021 9 940 M 1 922 M 1 922 M
Net Debt 2021 47 751 M 9 231 M 9 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,10x
Yield 2021 2,31%
Capitalization 75 399 M 14 338 M 14 576 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 32,2%
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 38,27 BRL
Last Close Price 30,25 BRL
Spread / Highest target 55,4%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS S.A.27.85%14 338
TYSON FOODS, INC.23.37%29 000
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.14%26 219
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-24.97%19 156
WH GROUP LIMITED2.00%12 596
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.10.55%8 266