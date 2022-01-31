Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. JBS S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS S.A.

(JBSS3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

U.S. cow herd drops to seven-year low, beef prices set to rise further

01/31/2022 | 05:36pm EST
CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The United States has the fewest beef cows in seven years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Monday, signaling that high meat prices will continue to rise.

Ranchers increasingly sent cows to slaughter last year, rather than keeping them to reproduce, as dry weather reduced the amount of pasture for grazing in the western United States and on the Plains.

Labor shortages and workers' fears about COVID-19 also limited slaughtering at processing plants run by companies such as Tyson Foods Inc and JBS USA, the North American arm of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA.

The beef cow herd totaled 30.1 million head as of Jan. 1, down 2% from a year earlier and the lowest since 2015. All cattle and calves totaled 91.9 million head, also down 2% from a year ago.

"We're going to have less beef in the pipeline," said Altin Kalo, agricultural economist for Steiner Consulting.

President Joe Biden's administration, concerned about price hikes in general and especially in the meat sector, said this month it would spend $1 billion and issue new rules to address a lack of "meaningful competition" in meat processing.

The U.S. Labor Department said in early January that inflation was at a nearly 40-year high.

Rising beef prices normally induce cattle producers to expand their herds, Kalo said.

"That signal should have gone to the producer this year," Kalo said. "They didn't receive it because there were bottlenecks that didn't allow plants to process more than a certain number of cattle."

Beef supplies will likely tighten in the second half of 2022, after a temporary bump in production due to ranchers sending more heifers to slaughter instead of retaining them for breeding, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for brokerage Allendale. "After this summer, it's going to tighten," he said. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago Editing by Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.38% 0.83513 Delayed Quote.-0.97%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 163.2 End-of-day quote.-4.34%
JBS S.A. -2.69% 35.09 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.09% 139.45 End-of-day quote.-0.72%
TYSON FOODS, INC. -0.45% 90.89 Delayed Quote.4.75%
Financials
Sales 2021 343 B 64 643 M 64 643 M
Net income 2021 15 789 M 2 973 M 2 973 M
Net Debt 2021 51 546 M 9 707 M 9 707 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,79x
Yield 2021 5,41%
Capitalization 81 721 M 15 439 M 15 390 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 250 000
Free-Float 34,5%
Technical analysis trends JBS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 35,00 BRL
Average target price 48,52 BRL
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Eliseo Santiago Perez Fernandez Director-Administration & Control
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JBS S.A.-4.90%15 562
TYSON FOODS, INC.4.75%33 149
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION-3.24%25 626
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.-5.55%16 231
WH GROUP LIMITED6.34%8 396
PILGRIM'S PRIDE CORPORATION-2.70%6 686