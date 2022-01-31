U.S. cow herd drops to seven-year low, beef prices set to rise further

CHICAGO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The United States has the fewest
beef cows in seven years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture
said on Monday, signaling that high meat prices will continue to
rise.
Ranchers increasingly sent cows to slaughter last year,
rather than keeping them to reproduce, as dry weather reduced
the amount of pasture for grazing in the western United States
and on the Plains.
Labor shortages and workers' fears about COVID-19 also
limited slaughtering at processing plants run by companies such
as Tyson Foods Inc and JBS USA, the North American arm
of Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA.
The beef cow herd totaled 30.1 million head as of Jan. 1,
down 2% from a year earlier and the lowest since 2015. All
cattle and calves totaled 91.9 million head, also down 2% from a
year ago.
"We're going to have less beef in the pipeline," said Altin
Kalo, agricultural economist for Steiner Consulting.
President Joe Biden's administration, concerned about price
hikes in general and especially in the meat sector, said this
month it would spend $1 billion and issue new rules to address a
lack of "meaningful competition" in meat processing.
The U.S. Labor Department said in early January that
inflation was at a nearly 40-year high.
Rising beef prices normally induce cattle producers to
expand their herds, Kalo said.
"That signal should have gone to the producer this year,"
Kalo said. "They didn't receive it because there were
bottlenecks that didn't allow plants to process more than a
certain number of cattle."
Beef supplies will likely tighten in the second half of
2022, after a temporary bump in production due to ranchers
sending more heifers to slaughter instead of retaining them for
breeding, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for brokerage
Allendale.
"After this summer, it's going to tighten," he said.
