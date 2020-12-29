Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  JBS SA    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19

12/29/2020 | 06:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chinese meat importers and processors have called on exporters in countries with COVID-19 outbreaks to step up checks on shipments before they are sent to the world's biggest market, the country's top industry group said.

"China has been importing a large quantity of meats this year, and has detected virus on the packaging of cold chain products many times, even as lots of disinfection has been done domestically," Gao Guan, spokesman for the China Meat Association, said by telephone on Tuesday.

"It should be better to handle this (virus control) at the meats exporting origins, and carry out disinfection at the production plants," as the cost would be lower, and efficiency higher, Gao added.

China has ramped up disinfection and virus testing on frozen food after it found coronavirus on imported products and packaging.

The measures have pushed up costs, disrupted trade, and irritated major exporters.

The semi-official industry body suggested exporters in COVID-19 hit countries should disinfect the outer packaging of products and the inner side of containers before sealing export products, a statement published on the association's official WeChat account said at the weekend.

The initiative was proposed to "ensure the safety of imported cold-chain food and boost consumers' confidence in imported cold-chain products," the statement said.

The proposal came after some major exporters, including JBS in Brazil, started to take measures including extensive disinfection of products and storage sites, to supply China with safe products, Gao said.

Reported cases have shown that contact with packaging contaminated with coronavirus could lead to human infection, said the Chinese association.

The World Health Organization has said the risk of catching COVID-19 from frozen food is low. Chinese officials echoed that such risk was low, but there was still a risk.

"The virus is new. We are still accumulating experience when fighting against it," Gao said.

"We should get together and discuss how to use the most scientific, efficient and low-cost way to secure public health, and trade at the same time," Gao added. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) -0.21% 6.4145 Delayed Quote.40.81%
JBS SA 0.29% 23.85 End-of-day quote.-7.56%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.24% 112.775 End-of-day quote.-10.06%
All news about JBS SA
06:24aChina meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-..
RE
12/22JBS : Minutes of the board of directors' meeting held on december 16, 2020
PU
12/21JBS : advances in global sustainability ranking
PU
12/20JBS : donates medical equipment to accelerate Covid-19 testing in Brazil
PU
12/17JBS : Brazil's JBS cancels all shares held in treasury
RE
12/11Brazil govt confirms two meat suppliers' exports to China suspended
RE
12/06UPDATE : JBS Statement to the NGO Global Witness
PU
12/04Meatpacker JBS Removed At-Risk Workers from Plant Amid Covid-19 Surge -- Upda..
DJ
12/03Amid pandemic, orders soar for Brazil robot that feeds pigs playing classical..
RE
12/03JBS : Statement to the NGO Global Witness
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 267 B 50 684 M 50 684 M
Net income 2020 2 901 M 552 M 552 M
Net Debt 2020 47 415 M 9 016 M 9 016 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,6x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 62 567 M 11 816 M 11 897 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,41x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 35,85 BRL
Last Close Price 23,85 BRL
Spread / Highest target 152%
Spread / Average Target 50,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-7.56%11 816
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION4.68%25 495
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.58.32%24 360
TYSON FOODS, INC.-29.28%23 486
WH GROUP LIMITED-20.25%12 189
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.62.11%7 011
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ