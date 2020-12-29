China meat assoc calls for exporters to disinfect shipments to prevent COVID-19

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chinese meat importers and
processors have called on exporters in countries with COVID-19
outbreaks to step up checks on shipments before they are sent to
the world's biggest market, the country's top industry group
said.
"China has been importing a large quantity of meats this
year, and has detected virus on the packaging of cold chain
products many times, even as lots of disinfection has been done
domestically," Gao Guan, spokesman for the China Meat
Association, said by telephone on Tuesday.
"It should be better to handle this (virus control) at the
meats exporting origins, and carry out disinfection at the
production plants," as the cost would be lower, and efficiency
higher, Gao added.
China has ramped up disinfection and virus testing on frozen
food after it found coronavirus on imported products and
packaging.
The measures have pushed up costs, disrupted trade, and
irritated major exporters.
The semi-official industry body suggested exporters in
COVID-19 hit countries should disinfect the outer packaging of
products and the inner side of containers before sealing export
products, a statement published on the association's official
WeChat account said at the weekend.
The initiative was proposed to "ensure the safety of
imported cold-chain food and boost consumers' confidence in
imported cold-chain products," the statement said.
The proposal came after some major exporters, including JBS
in Brazil, started to take measures including
extensive disinfection of products and storage sites, to supply
China with safe products, Gao said.
Reported cases have shown that contact with packaging
contaminated with coronavirus could lead to human infection,
said the Chinese association.
The World Health Organization has said the risk of catching
COVID-19 from frozen food is low. Chinese officials echoed that
such risk was low, but there was still a risk.
"The virus is new. We are still accumulating experience when
fighting against it," Gao said.
"We should get together and discuss how to use the most
scientific, efficient and low-cost way to secure public health,
and trade at the same time," Gao added.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; editing by David
Evans)