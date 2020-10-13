Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  >  JBS SA    JBSS3   BRJBSSACNOR8

JBS SA

(JBSS3)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JBS : Brazil charges JBS unit over coronavirus worker protection, 18th suit against JBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 11:04pm EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Federal labor prosecutors in Brazil have filed a civil suit against food processor Seara Alimentos, a division of meatpacking giant JBS SA, accusing it of failing to protect workers from the coronavirus at two plants in the southern state of Santa Catarina, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege that the company did not adequately test employees at the two facilities in the town of Itapiranga. They also claimed that it did not properly isolate workers with symptoms of COVID-19 and brought employees back to work too soon after quarantine, among other issues.

JBS has had thousands of infections at its plants in Brazil, and prosecutors and inspectors have alleged similar conduct at the company's facilities throughout the region. This is the 18th civil lawsuit Brazilian labor prosecutors have brought against the company, they said in the statement.

In a statement on Tuesday evening, the company declined to comment on the specific allegations but defended the manner in which it protects workers.

"JBS will not comment, and it reiterates that its priority is the protection of workers, adopting rigid protocols to confront COVID-19," it said

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Aurora Ellis and Cynthia Osterman)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.02% 6.5484 Delayed Quote.45.03%
JBS SA -4.08% 19.3 End-of-day quote.-25.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JBS SA
10/13JBS : Brazil charges JBS unit over coronavirus worker protection, 18th suit agai..
RE
10/07U.S. indicts six more chicken-industry executives over alleged price fixing
RE
10/07U.S. indicts six more chicken-industry executives over alleged price fixing
RE
10/05Fresh Wave of Meat Plant Shutdowns Unlikely, JBS USA Chief Says
DJ
10/01Meatpackers in the Americas accelerate automation after outbreaks, lagging Eu..
RE
09/30China temporarily suspends beef imports from Minerva Brazil plant
RE
09/30China temporarily suspends beef imports from Minerva Brazil plant
RE
09/29Meatpackers deny workers benefits for COVID-19 deaths, illnesses
RE
09/23JBS S A : Comunicado ao Mercado - Apresentação juntos pela Amazônia
PU
09/23Brazil's JBS launches fund to foster Amazon preservation
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 264 B 47 424 M 47 424 M
Net income 2020 2 845 M 510 M 510 M
Net Debt 2020 49 951 M 8 958 M 8 958 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 3,14%
Capitalization 51 455 M 9 196 M 9 228 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 242 000
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart JBS SA
Duration : Period :
JBS SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JBS SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 33,62 BRL
Last Close Price 19,30 BRL
Spread / Highest target 123%
Spread / Average Target 74,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gilberto Tomazoni Chief Executive & Operating Officer
Jeremiah Alphonsus O'Callaghan Chairman
Guilherme Perboyre Cavalcanti Chief Financial Officer
José Batista Sobrinho Vice Chairman
Cledorvino Belini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JBS SA-25.19%9 302
HENAN SHUANGHUI INVESTMENT & DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD.89.11%27 283
HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION12.26%27 034
TYSON FOODS, INC.-35.24%21 480
WH GROUP LIMITED-22.24%11 891
JUEWEI FOOD CO., LTD.76.53%7 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group